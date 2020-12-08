That’s an impressive lift, given that just three months prior, more than a third of Canadians polled by Angus Reid said they had been giving less since the onset of COVID-19.

“The lion’s share of giving comes from the everyday donor, not the large foundations or corporations,” says Greg Thomson, research director at Charity Intelligence, a Toronto-based nonprofit that uses investment-style research methods to help donors direct their money to the organizations that reflect their values and the impact they’d like to make. “And in the economic situation that many folks find themselves in now, it is absolutely not about how much you give, it’s about how well you give.”

CI analyzes charities and rates them based on how much value they offer per dollar. It believes any stand-up organization should be financially transparent and be able to answer one simple question: For every dollar donated, what’s your measurable return?

In addition to financial concerns connected to COVID, donors have been unsettled by the WE Charity scandal, according to that same Angus Reid survey from September 2020.

To help MoneySense readers make the most informed and money-wise donations, we asked Thomson to share advice on choosing which charities you want to support.

How do I choose which charity to support?

“First, think about what it is that you care about. What issue or social problems are you most concerned about? If you can narrow it down to one or three issues, you can do focused research to find charities that are doing the most to impact those issues [and] feel comfortable that your donations won’t be wasted. And by wasted, I don’t mean by fundraising costs or administrative costs. I mean a charity that takes in a dollar and creates fifty cents worth of social value out of it, when you could have given to a charity that would create three dollars of value for that same one dollar donation. In almost every sector of charitable giving that we have looked at, there are some charities that can demonstrate that they are producing three, five or even 10 times as much value as others.

“With what you can afford, we urge donors to either give to our list of top impact charities [see below], or give to charities where they can get a good understanding of how many lives are being changed and by how much. Giving randomly or without any research is truly hit or miss. With just a little bit of research, donors can feel comfortable that their giving is going to do as much good as possible.”

What if a charity I’m interested in supporting isn’t on any ranking?

“Many of the smaller local charities that donors want to give to are not on our list,” Thomson says. But you can still do your own due diligence before donating. He suggests: “Ask these charities: How many people did you help? How do you know and how do you track that? If their answers make sense and you feel that the warm glow in your heart is justified, by all means, donate and then let us know, so we can possibly recommend them to others next year.”