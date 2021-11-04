Simply put, tax brackets outline the rate of tax each of us should pay, based on our annual income. Canada has a progressive tax system, which means those with higher incomes pay a greater share in taxes, instead of everyone paying a flat percentage. As income goes up, so does the bracket and the corresponding tax rate.

There are five federal tax brackets in Canada and, since you also pay taxes to the provincial/territorial government where you reside, there are tax brackets and tax rates for them as well, which we’ve outlined in full below. (Looking for the 2020 tax brackets in Canada and for the provinces? We have those, too.)

What are the federal tax brackets in Canada for 2021?

We did the math so you can find the tax brackets based on annual income quickly.

How federal tax brackets work

First things first: Canada’s federal income tax brackets (as well as the provincial brackets) are set up in tiers with rates that apply only to the earnings that fall within each tier. It works like a ladder.

So if you made $40,000 in 2021 from all sources of taxable income (such as paid work, benefits, bank interest, etc.) you would sit in the lowest federal bracket for 2021. That means you will pay 15% in federal tax, or about $6,000, not including deductions that can lower your taxable income. That includes things like RRSP contributions, or tax credits like the basic personal amount that can reduce the taxes you owe. The Canadian federal tax brackets are for “estimated” federal tax owing. To find out exactly how much you owe you would have to prepare your taxes, or have them prepared. (Find out what childcare affordability measures exist now and how they can impact taxes.)

If you are in the second federal bracket, with an annual income of $90,000, you would pay the same 15% on their first $49,020 in earnings. The income over and above that first bracket limit, however, will be taxed at rate of 20.5%. in the second higher bracket.

Now to find yourself in the chart: Find which tier range your annual income fits. Then subtract the minimum dollar value of that range from your annual income, and multiply by the applicable tax rate. Finally, add the maximum total tax from the previous bracket to approximate your 2021 federal taxes. (Check out our TFSA calculator.)

Here’s how that looks for a $90,000 earner in the second bracket: