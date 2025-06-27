Video: What is identity theft, and how is it impacting Canadians?
Identity theft can have a devastating impact on a victim’s finances. Any Canadian can be a target. Learn how to protect yourself from ID theft and ID fraud.
The crime of identity theft is on the rise in Canada. In this short video, Julie Kuzmic, senior compliance officer, consumer advocacy, at Equifax Canada, explains how fraudsters can steal your personal information and how to protect yourself.Video: What is identity theft?
Equifax Complete Protection is a credit and cybersecurity protection service designed to help Canadians spot the signs of identity fraud faster.
Subscription price: $34.95 per month
This is an editorially driven article or content package, presented with financial support from an advertiser. The advertiser has no influence on the creation of the content.
