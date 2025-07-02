Video: The social media scams happening in Canada right now
Scammers often use social media to steal Canadians’ money or personal information. Here’s how to protect yourself from phishing and other scams.
Fraudsters often approach their targets on social media platforms, sometimes pretending to be a friend or family member. In this short video, Julie Kuzmic, senior compliance officer, consumer advocacy, at Equifax Canada, explains what to watch out for, and what to do if you think your identity has been compromised.Video: Social media scams
