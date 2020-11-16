Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash

As we head toward the end of a year in which many Canadians’ incomes were erratic, it’s important for taxpayers to find out which provincial and federal tax brackets they fall into. Why? Understanding where you fit will help you estimate how much tax you owe on your 2020 income, while you still have a few months to save up before outstanding payments are due in the spring.

“Your tax bracket lets you know the percentage of taxes you could pay on the next dollar you earn,” says Andrew Zakharia, an accountant and founder of AZ Accounting Firm in Toronto.

Simply put, tax brackets outline how much tax each of us should pay, based on our annual income. In Canada we have what’s called a progressive tax system, which means “the more money you make, the more you are expected to contribute to taxes,” says Zakharia. So, instead of everyone paying a flat percentage of their income in taxes, those with low incomes pay a smaller percentage, with rates progressively increasing for higher income earners.

There are five categories of federal tax rates, with each one classified as an “income bracket” based on how much money you earn in a year (even if you are self-employed). Since you pay taxes to the federal government, as well as to the provincial government where you reside, there are tax brackets and tax rates for both levels of government (which we’ve outlined in full below).

What are the federal tax brackets in Canada for 2020?





How federal tax brackets work

The most important thing to understand about Canada’s federal income tax brackets (and most provincial brackets, other than Quebec) is that the rates apply only to the earnings that fall within each tier—sort of like a ladder.

So, for example, if someone made $40,000 this year from all their sources of taxable income (including paid work, benefits, bank interest, etc.) they are in the lowest federal bracket for 2020 and will pay 15% in federal tax, or about $6,000. (This, of course, does not account for any deductions or expenses that might lower taxable income, such as the basic personal amount tax credit, or RRSP contributions, which is why this is considered “estimated” federal tax owing.)

But someone who falls into the second federal bracket, let’s say with an annual income of $90,000, still pays the same 15% on their first $48,535 in earnings. It’s only the income over and above that first bracket limit that will be taxed at the higher second bracket rate of 20.5%.

To use the table above, start by finding which range your income falls into. Then subtract the minimum dollar value of that range from your annual income, and multiply by the applicable tax rate. Finally, add the maximum total tax from the previous bracket to approximate your 2020 federal taxes.