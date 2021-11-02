From paying yourself a salary to drawing income

Business owners typically pay themselves a salary during their working years. A salary is deducted from corporate business income, reducing corporate tax payable on that income. And that salary is then taxed personally. When a business owner retires, they typically have no more business income earned by their corporation. They may have cash or investments in their corporation or they saved with a separate investment holding company that generates investment income.

Retired business owners sometimes continue to pay themselves a salary, though they probably shouldn’t take a paycheque at this point. Salary can be deducted against business income but it may not be reasonable to deduct from a corporation’s investment income. More importantly, paying a salary in retirement may not be tax efficient.

Also, getting paid a salary also generally requires deductions, including Canada Pension Plan (CPP) contributions, which is also matched by the corporation. The total is 5.45% on salary up to $61,600, with a basic exemption on the first $3,500. Paying CPP contributions does potentially increase a retiree’s CPP pension, but not necessarily if they have already reached the maximum entitlement.

Paying for expense through the corporation

Some business owners continue to pay for expenses out of their corporation. These expenses may include a cell phone, car costs, internet or other fees. Some portion of these expenses may have been personal in nature even prior to retirement, but just because you have a corporation that does not mean you can continue to use it to pay certain expenses without any personal implications.

Personal expenses paid by a corporation, even those that may have been legitimate and fully deductible business expenses pre-retirement, may have to be added to your personal income in retirement.

CPP, OAS and business income

You can start using CPP and Old Age Security (OAS) pensions as early as age 60 and 65, respectively. Each can be deferred to age 70, and doing so results in an increase in both pensions.

Some retirees would benefit from deferring these pensions, whether they have a corporation or not, especially those with a long life expectancy, no other defined benefit pension sources, or a conservative risk tolerance.

CPP and OAS deferral may allow a business owner to deplete their corporate assets in their 60s to wind down their corporation, particularly if the cash and investments are modest.