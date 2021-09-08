When a business owner pays a salary, the corporation receives a tax deduction that reduces its taxable income. If it pays out all of its business income as salary, there is no profit left in the company and therefore no corporate tax to pay (assuming no investments or other income sources for the corporation).

Business income left in a corporation as profit is taxable. Corporate income that is eligible for the small business rate (generally for income under $500,000) is taxable at between 9% and 14%. A business owner can then pay these after-tax corporate profits out as dividends in the current or any future year that is taxable personally; because 9% to 14% tax was already paid, the personal tax payable on a corporate dividend is lower. The personal tax could be anywhere from nothing (even possibly generating a tax refund at low levels of income) to 49%. The combined corporate and personal tax payable on a dividend is similar to the personal tax payable on salary. To give an example, $100,000 of salary has about $25,000 of personal tax; meanwhile, $100,000 of business income has about $12,000 corporate tax, and then $88,000 paid as a dividend has about $13,000 of personal tax. So, it’s the same $100,000 to begin with, and about the same $75,000 after tax.

If a business is highly profitable, with taxable income of more than $500,000, corporate tax is payable at higher active business income rates, instead of the preferable small business income rate. The corporate tax payable is generally between 26.5% and 31%, but dividends subsequently paid—known as eligible dividends—are taxed at an even more preferable personal tax rate. In all cases, for dividends, there’s corporate and personal tax payable; for salary, only personal tax payable. The combined corporate/personal tax on dividends is higher than the personal tax on salary.

Beyond the question of taxes, generally speaking, paying a salary is preferable to dividends in most provinces. (Note that a bonus is taxable in the same way as a salary: as employment income.)

Paying salary may, for example, allow a business owner to deduct child care expenses. Dividend income is not considered earned income when it comes to child care expense deductibility.

Salary is considered earned income for Registered Retirement Savings Plan purposes and generates RRSP room. Dividend income is not.

Paying a salary allows a business owner to contribute to Canada Pension Plan (CPP). However, they must contribute both the employee and employer portion. This reduces the “return” on paying into CPP to earn a future retirement pension.

However, rates often change and there are other personal considerations, so compensation planning should be an annual conversation with an accountant to determine which option is better.