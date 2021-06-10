As of May 31, 2021, Canada’s country weight within the MSCI All Country World Index was less than 3%. By comparison, U.S. stocks represented almost 58%.

The average Canadian home price in April 2021 was $695,657. In Canadian dollars, the average price of a U.S. home was significantly less expensive, at $535,194 (US $435,400).

But before you jump into U.S. investments, know there are both Canadian and U.S. tax implications for a Canadian investor to keep in mind.

Stocks and ETFs

When a non-resident invests in U.S stocks or U.S.-listed exchange traded funds (ETFs), the standard withholding tax on dividends is 30%. A Canadian resident is entitled to a lower withholding rate of 15% under a treaty between the two countries if they have filed a form W-8 BEN with the brokerage where they hold the investments.

The 15% withholding tax is generally the only tax obligation a Canadian investor has to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) unless they are a U.S. citizen. (U.S. citizens who reside in Canada must file U.S. tax returns as well as Canadian tax returns.)

If a Canadian resident who is not a U.S. citizen sells a U.S. stock or ETF for a profit, realizing a capital gain, they do not pay tax on that gain to the U.S. government.

Dividends, interest, capital gains and other investment income

U.S. dividends, interest, capital gains and other sources of investment income are taxable on a Canadian resident’s T1 tax return because Canadians pay tax on their worldwide income.

Interest income earned in the U.S. generally has no withholding tax for a Canadian resident.