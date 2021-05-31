Recently, my tenant gave notice, and I started a permanently remote job—so I have essentially no geographic ties, and I’ve become very fond of Saint John. I’ve been thinking that if I sold my condo, I could be mortgage-free here. But people keep warning me that if I leave the real estate market in Ontario, I will never get back in.

With inflated housing prices, higher taxes and historically slower real-estate turn around, is buying in New Brunswick a wise investment? As a single homeowner with an income of $80,000 per year, I am extremely limited in Southern Ontario.

–Alison

A. Although the decision to buy in Saint John and sell in Burlington are related, Alison, I would be inclined to consider the two independently.

First off, I agree that $1,450 per month seems expensive in Saint John. If your annual rent exceeds 5% of the cost to buy a comparable home, you may be in a buyer’s market. This is a broad generalization and depends on related costs like potential renovations, repairs and condo fees, as well as other assumptions like capital appreciation, mortgage interest rate, and so on.

Using that broad generalization as a starting point, if you could buy for less than $350,000, you may want to at least compare the two options. There are plenty of nice, detached homes available in Saint John for a fraction of that price.

If you think you might be in Saint John only temporarily, I would be less inclined to buy because transaction costs to buy and sell may make renting a better option. Given what you’ve shared, that does not sound like it is the case—and, on that basis, I would consider buying in Saint John.

However, that does not mean you need to sell in Burlington. You need only a 5% down payment to buy an owner-occupied home. Depending upon where you buy in Saint John and the price of the home, you may need $10,000 or less. From a cash-flow perspective, your mortgage payments would be far less than your rent. The cash-flow-neutral rental property would probably not limit your ability to buy a second property, but seeking a mortgage pre-approval could help you know for sure.

I would consider both the financial merit of keeping the rental, as well as the complexity of managing the property from afar.