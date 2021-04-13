But a soaring market isn’t a guarantee of success. If you’re thinking about becoming a landlord, you need to consider not only the purchase price and mortgage repayment costs of your property, but other financial issues as well.

How much does a rental property cost?

When purchasing a rental property, the typical down payment requirement is 20% of the purchase price. If the owner is going to occupy one of the units in a multi-unit property, there is a lower minimum. For one- or two-unit properties, a purchaser needs only 5% of the purchase price and can borrow the other 95%. However, if the property is worth more than $500,000, the minimum down payment is 5% on the first $500,000 plus 10% of the excess. A three- or four-unit rental property that will be owner-occupied has a 10% down payment requirement.

Purchasers need to consider land transfer taxes and mortgage default insurance as part of their closing costs as well. All provinces other than Alberta and Saskatchewan charge land transfer tax to purchasers; in Toronto, municipal land transfer tax is charged as well. Mortgage default insurance applies to mortgages that exceed 80% loan to home value, but some lenders may require insurance for a property you intend to rent out even if your down payment is more than 20%.

Mortgage rates for a rental property purchase may be slightly higher than the best rates you could expect for an owner-occupied property. Rental property mortgages can be amortized over 25 years, or possibly as long as 35 years with a down payment of more than 20%.

Compare property costs vs. potential rental income

So, how do you assess a rental property purchase? Here is how I would crunch the numbers. And, for the record, I do not sell investments or real estate, so my intention is not to encourage or discourage buying rental real estate. I think it makes sense in some circumstances.

Some of the numbers below may seem high or low depending upon where you live; they are just for discussion purposes.

Consider the following scenario of a condo purchase in Ontario (outside Toronto):

EXPENSE AMOUNT Purchase price $500,000 Land transfer tax $6,475 Legal fees $1,695 Down payment (20%) $100,000 Mortgage (80% of purchase price at 3% over 25 years) $400,000 Property value appreciation 3% Monthly rental income (rising at 2% annually) $2,000 Annual property tax $3,000 Monthly condo fees $250 Average miscellaneous annual costs

(insurance, realtor fee to find a tenant, occasional vacancy;

these could significantly vary from year to year) $2,000

The rental income comes to $24,000 per year, while the mortgage payments are $22,716 per year and the other expenses total $8,000 per year.