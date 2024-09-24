How to use equity to buy a second home
We look at four common ways of financing the purchase of a second property using equity built up in your current home.
Whether it’s for a cottage, a vacation home or a rental property, using your home’s equity can be an excellent way to buy that second home you’ve been dreaming of.
“Potential buyers may not have the cash they require to pay for an asset like a second home in part or in full,” says Maxine Crawford, a mortgage broker with Premiere Mortgage Centre in Toronto. “They may have their money tied up in investments that they cannot or do not want to cash in. By using home equity, however, a buyer can leverage an existing asset in order to purchase in part or in full another significant asset, such as a cottage.”
Home equity is the difference between the current value of your home and the balance on your mortgage. It refers to the portion of your home’s value that you actually own.
You can calculate the equity you have in your home by subtracting what you still owe on your mortgage from the property’s current market value. For example, if your home has an appraised value of $800,000 and you have $300,000 remaining on your mortgage, you have $500,000 in home equity. If you’ve already paid off your mortgage in full, then your home equity is equal to the current market value of the home.
A home equity loan (sometimes called a second mortgage) is when a home owner borrows money using the equity they’ve built up in their home as collateral for the new loan. Equity is the difference between the current market value of the property and the balance owing on the mortgage. Typically, home owners can borrow up to 80% of their property’s value, including any balance remaining on the first mortgage.
To buy a second property using home equity, you borrow money from a lender against the equity—meaning you use the equity as leverage or collateral. There are a variety of ways a home owner can do this.
Mortgage refinance: When you refinance your mortgage, you replace your existing mortgage with a new one on different terms, either with your current lender or with a different one (when switching lenders, you may have to pay a prepayment fee, unless your mortgage was up for renewal). When refinancing, you can get a mortgage for up to 80% of your home’s value. Refinancing your mortgage allows you to access the capital needed to buy a second home.
Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC): A HELOC works like a traditional line of credit, except your home is used as collateral. You can access up to 65% of your home’s value. HELOC interest rates tend to be higher than mortgage interest rates. However, you only withdraw money when you need it, and you only pay interest on the amount you withdraw, unlike with a second mortgage or reverse mortgage. Below, find the best HELOC rates available today.
Second mortgage: This is when you take out an additional loan on your property. Typically, you can access up to 80% of your home’s appraised value, minus the balance remaining on your first mortgage. Second mortgages can be harder to get, because if you default on your payments and your home is sold, the second mortgage provider only receives funds after the first mortgage lender has been repaid. To compensate for this added risk to the second lender, interest rates on second mortgages tend to be higher than for first mortgages.
Reverse mortgage: Only available to home owners who are 55 or older, a reverse mortgage allows you to borrow up to 55% of your home’s equity, depending on your age and the property’s value. Interest rates may be higher than with a traditional mortgage, and the loan must be paid back if you move or die. You don’t need to make any regular payments on a reverse mortgage, but interest continues to accrue until the loan is repaid.
Toronto-based Clay Financial began accepting applications for home equity sharing agreements (HESAs) in January 2024. Currently available in the Greater Toronto Area, a HESA allows home owners to sell a portion of their home’s equity in exchange for cash. The limit for a HESA is up to 17.5% of your home’s value, up to $500,000. With Clay’s HESA, you don’t need to make monthly payments. However, the company shares in the appreciation or depreciation of your home’s equity and is paid when you sell your home in the future, up to 25 years after the start of the agreement.
To summarize, these are your options for pulling equity out of your home. The option you choose impacts how much you equity you can access, the type of interest rate you can get (i.e., a fixed rate, variable rate, or both), and when and how the money is deposited into your account.
|Credit limit
|Interest rate options
|Financial impact
|Access to money
|Refinance your home
|80% of your home’s appraised value (including current mortgage balance)
|Fixed or variable rate
|Interest rate on your initial mortgage may change, or you may pay a different rate on the refinanced portion of your mortgage
|Lump sum deposited to bank account
|Second mortgage
|80% of your home’s appraised value (including current mortgage balance)
|Fixed or variable rate
|Interest rate is generally higher than your first mortgage
|Lump sum deposited to bank account
|Home equity line of credit (HELOC)
|65% to 80% of your home’s appraised value
|Variable rate only
|Rate and interest may change based on fluctuations in the lender’s prime rate
|Revolving. Access like bank account
|Reverse mortgage
|55% of your home’s appraised value (including current mortgage balance)
|Fixed or variable rate
|Interest rate is generally higher than a traditional mortgage
|One lump sum or in installments
It’s important to weigh the benefits and potential risks of using home equity to buy a second home. Here are some factors to consider:
Mortgage lenders have different policies regarding how long a home owner must wait to refinance after purchasing their home, Crawford says. Some have a set waiting period of one year or more, whereas others decide on a case-by-case basis.
While there may be no hard-and-fast rules about how long you have to wait to draw on your home’s equity, to pull equity out, you must first build it up. The longer you make payments on your mortgage, the more equity you’ll have. It’s also important to take into account the time it can take to apply for a home equity loan. There are usually numerous steps involved, such as applying, having your home appraised, getting a credit check and so forth, so your access to the money will not be instantaneous and you can generally expect to wait anywhere from a few hours (for alternative lenders) to a few weeks.
Before deciding whether or not to use your home’s equity to buy a second home, it’s important to take a careful look at the potential benefits, as well as the possible downsides.
“Using home equity could allow someone to build their net worth and improve their overall financial strength,” says Crawford. However, the mortgage broker also emphasizes that there are some potential drawbacks to using equity, including that the additional financing on the home increases monthly expenditures and could negatively impact a home owner’s overall lifestyle.
What’s more, home owners will likely incur costs when setting up financing. And, “If the primary residence is sold, any financing must be paid out in full, including any financing used for the purchase of the second home,” says Crawford. “This could significantly reduce funds available for other purchases, such as investments, and also affect estate planning goals.”
We have a home with a mortgage bit we have this house up for sale . We are wanting to buy a second home while waiting for first home to sell. We need a loan? We don’t want a second mortgage as we don’t have the money to put down. Is it possible or how do we do this like quick before other place goes on market
