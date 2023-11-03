So, how much of a down payment do you need for a second home? That depends on a few factors, including whether or not you intend to live at the property.

Down payment requirements in Canada

Every Canadian home buyer is required to have a minimum down payment when purchasing property. A down payment is the money provided up front towards the purchase of the home, and it is directly tied to the value of the property.

When buying a home, the down payment rules in Canada are as follows:

Purchase price Minimum down payment required $500,000 or less 5% of the purchase price $500,000 to $999,999 5% of the first $500,000 of the purchase price

+

10% of the portion of the purchase price above $500,000 $1 million or more 20% of the purchase price

If you’re buying a home priced under $1 million and your down payment is less than 20%, you’ll need to purchase mortgage default insurance, also known as mortgage loan insurance—which protects the lender if you can’t make your mortgage payments. Using a mortgage down payment calculator is the fastest and simplest way to figure out how much money you will need for your home down payment.

Minimum down payment for a second home in Canada

Contrary to popular belief, there’s no blanket 20% down payment requirement for second-home purchases in Canada. In fact, the down payment rules for a second home are similar to those listed above for single-property ownership, as long as the second home will be owner-occupied, meaning the owner will be living in it.

“You can purchase a second home with 5% down as long as the property is intended for family use throughout the year and the mortgage is under $500,000,” says Samantha Brookes, CEO of Toronto-based Mortgages of Canada.

The 5% down payment requirement applies to second homes with one or two units in them. For properties with three or four units, the minimum down payment jumps to 10%.

Buildings with five or more units are considered commercial buildings, and they require a commercial mortgage. Depending on the property’s location and the buyer’s cash flow, lenders may require a buyer to have a down payment of 20% to 35% on commercial properties, according to Brookes.