Qualified Advice

Renting vs. owning: Can you be financially secure without buying a home?

A young couple hangs a "home, sweet home" sign in their new condo

FHSA

Is the FHSA tax-deductible?

A young woman moves plants in her new home

FHSA

Your FHSA timeline: What to invest in and when

Investing

Should retirees pay off their mortgages with investments?

A bank advisor tells a Just retired woman who’s wondering if using investments to pay off a mortgage is...

A couple receive the keys to their new home from a realtor

Real Estate

The tax implications of buying a second home in Canada

Vacation or rental property, or both? Here are the taxes you can expect on a secondary property in Canada,...

Aerial view of a Toronto neighbourhood. Will the real estate bubble pop?

Real Estate

Toronto housing bubble: Is it ready to pop?

Toronto’s surging housing market faces uncertainty. Learn about soaring prices, economic factors and the future of affordable home ownership.

Investing

MoneySense at the MoneyShow: Portfolio Risk and Top Canadian ETFs for This Year and Beyond

Here’s how to get your free ticket to attend the MoneyShow Canada Virtual Expo.

family at the cottage, with its future generation of owners

Vacation Homes

Family legacy: How to pass along the family cottage—and 3 things to avoid

Discover key strategies from estate planning lawyer Peter Lillico on preserving your family’s cherished cottage for generations to come.

Mortgages

Mortgage affordability calculator

A mortgage affordability calculator uses your income, debts and living expenses to determine how much money you can borrow...

A man holds a miniature wooden home in his hands

Mortgages

The best 5-year fixed mortgage rates in Canada

You have so many options for finding the best mortgage rate for you. Here’s how you can compare some...

