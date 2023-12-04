Whatever the reason for having a second property, there are in fact many multiple-property owners in Canada. In British Columbia and Nova Scotia, for instance, owners with multiple properties represent 15% and 22% of all home owners, respectively, according to Statistics Canada. That’s more than one in 10 home owners in British Columbia, and almost one in five in Nova Scotia.

If you’re hoping to be among the growing number of Canadians who own a second property, or if you want to add a third or fourth, it’s essential that you become familiar with the mortgage rules.

What is a second mortgage?

Generally a second mortgage (sometimes called a home equity loan) is when a home owner gets additional financing on top of their pre-existing mortgage for the same property. In Canada, you can typically access up to 80% of your home’s appraised value for a second mortgage, minus the balance remaining on your first mortgage.

A second mortgage can also be when you get an additional mortgage on a totally different property, such as a cottage. In this case, you’d have two mortgages, one for each of the properties. This is the type of second mortgage that this article addresses.

How to get a mortgage on a second property

If you already own a home, here’s some good news: First and second property mortgages have much in common. So, you know some steps, but it’s always good to have a reminder. Whether you’re applying for a mortgage on your first or second home, you will have to:

Qualify for the mortgage under the Canadian mortgage stress test.

Have debt service ratios that meet your lender’s requirements: Depending on the lender, you may be limited to a maximum gross debt service (GDS) ratio of 39% and a maximum total debt service (TDS) ratio of 44%.

Have a strong credit history: It’s possible to qualify for a mortgage with a credit score of 600 or less. However, a score of 680 or more is generally needed to get the best mortgage rates from a prime lender, like a major bank.

Qualifying criteria can vary between types of lenders, so always ask your lender or mortgage broker about the criteria you must meet.

So, there are many similarities between buying your first property and buying your next. But now on to what’s different.

Mortgage rules for second properties: What’s different

Everyone who buys a home in Canada must meet certain down payment requirements. The main difference when getting a mortgage for a second property is that the down payment requirements can vary, based on two factors: