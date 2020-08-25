Photo created by freepik - www.freepik.com

The benefits of owning a vacation property are obvious. A cottage, cabin, condo or trailer a short drive from your home can provide a quick weekend recharge. A property down south can serve as a regular vacation destination or extended winter stay for a snowbird.

There are many emotion-driven reasons for buying a vacation property, or not. I like to evaluate a property purchase from a financial point of view—and here’s how.

Say a property’s purchase price is $500,000. Whether you use cash, a mortgage/home equity line of credit, or a combination, there are other costs to consider. If you purchase with cash that you could otherwise invest at a 4% return (to use a conservative assumption), there is an opportunity cost of not investing that money. If you borrowed money, despite current mortgage rates being around 2%, over the long run the interest rate is likely to go higher. On a $500,000 property, there may therefore be an initial cost of 4%, or $20,000.

Property taxes, utilities, insurance, condo fees and maintenance could easily add another 2% to 4% per year in costs. Those costs could be even higher for an older cottage or for a property with amenities and high fees, but let’s attribute 3% per year for discussion purposes.

So far, we are up to 7% per year on a $500,000 property, which works out to $35,000 per year.

But what about the financial return from owning the property? Canadian real estate prices have risen by about 5.35% per year for the 10 years ending December 31, 2019. Over the past 30 years, the increase is about 4.59% Some cities have seen much higher growth rates, and others much lower. Over the long run, in the U.S., real estate prices have risen just slightly more than inflation. In fact, since 1890, U.S. real estate has increased by just 0.4% per year in excess of inflation. Given the Bank of Canada’s 2% inflation target, I would argue a more reasonable long-term growth rate for real estate is 2% to 4%.

So, let’s assume our notional $500,000 property grows at 3% per year, or $15,000.

That means the net cost is 7%, or $35,000 per year, minus 3%, or $15,000 per year, totalling 4%, or $20,000 net per year.