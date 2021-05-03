For the last two years, my son has been living there alone (the home no longer has a rental unit) and I want to sell.

Will I be assessed capital gains? I thought I read somewhere that as long as an immediate family member remained in the home, no capital gain would be assessed.

–Jim

A. When a taxpayer converts some or all of their principal residence into a rental property, there is generally a deemed disposition and immediate reacquisition at the property’s current fair market value. Future growth for some or all of the property may then become subject to capital gains tax.

The disposition may be tax-free if the property qualifies as the taxpayer’s principal residence for all years it has been owned.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) will generally not apply this deemed disposition rule, and allow the whole property to remain the taxpayer’s principal residence, if the following conditions are met:

a) The income-producing use is ancillary to the main use of the property as a residence.

b) There is no structural change to the property. Examples given by the CRA include: the conversion of the front half of a house into a store; the conversion of a portion of a house into a self-contained domestic establishment for earning rental income (a duplex, triplex, etc.); and alterations to a house to accommodate separate business premises.

c) No capital cost allowance (CCA)—depreciation—is claimed on the property as a rental expense. Rental income should be reported annually and reduced by eligible rental expenses (including a portion of property taxes, utilities, insurance, etc.).