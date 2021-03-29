Both weddings and home purchases can both cause people to think or spend irrationally—especially amid the rush to “get in the real estate market” while mortgage rates are at historically low levels. How can a couple decide which is the better use of their hard-earned savings?

Let’s start with weddings. The costs associated with their Big Day can range drastically from couple to couple, depending on their wedding plans and the size of their family. The dollars differ widely among industry estimates, as well. According to Wedding Wire’s 2019 Global Wedding Report, the average Canadian wedding costs US$21,900—that is, $29,059 Canadian at the average 2019 exchange rate. Meanwhile, the consumer data company Statista pegged the average Canadian wedding at a much higher $42,401, back in 2017.

Given the national average home price in February 2021 of $678,091, a 5% minimum down payment would be $33,905—or about the average cost of a wedding.

This begs the question: are young people making their marriages more difficult by making their wedding budgets too high? Are they trading in a home down payment for a half-day party with their friends and family?

The rational choice for a couple in the long term is probably to forgo an expensive wedding. But many brides, grooms and their families celebrate traditional wedding ceremonies and receptions and feel the desire or the pressure to do so.

COVID-19 precautions have prevented many couples from throwing big weddings. This is bad on just about every level, but a modest wedding could be good financially for a couple.

If a 30-year-old couple invests $35,000 at a 5% annual rate of return, it could turn into over $193,000 by retirement at age 65. Granted, $193,000 would not buy them nearly as much in the future due to a rising cost of living over time, but it is the same as about $97,000 in today’s dollars, assuming 2% annual inflation. That is the equivalent of about $140,000 of salary net of tax (varies by province). Could forgoing a wedding allow you to retire a year or two earlier as a result? Absolutely. It is romantic to elope at city hall? Absolutely not.

Money stress is commonly cited as one of, if not the primary point of contention, among spouses. And disagreement about the cost of a wedding, whether it is verbalized or not, could set the stage for a marriage.