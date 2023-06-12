Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

A woman uses an online mortgage calculator from her laptop at home

Mortgages

Every mortgage calculator you will ever need

How much will your mortgage cost you every month? Can you save money by switching lenders? Mortgage calculators can...

Every mortgage calculator you will ever need
A man in a suit holds a miniature house in his hands

Real Estate

Buying a second home: How it works in Canada

Whether it’s for yourself or it’s an investment, here’s what you should know about the rules, requirements and financial...

Buying a second home: How it works in Canada

Ask a Planner

Could a line of credit impact my mortgage application?

Could a line of credit impact my mortgage application?
young woman sitting on floor of apartment

Qualified Advice

Renting vs. home ownership: Can you be financially secure without buying?

Renting vs. home ownership: Can you be financially secure without buying?
A man reviews documents following a change in the Bank of Canada's overnight rate

Financial literacy

What the Bank of Canada’s latest rate hike means for your finances

What the Bank of Canada’s latest rate hike means for your finances
A man holds a miniature wooden home in his hands

Mortgages

The best 5-year fixed mortgage rates in Canada

You have so many options for finding the best mortgage rate for you. Here’s how you can compare some...

The best 5-year fixed mortgage rates in Canada
A couple discussing their divorce and, of course, the topic of what to do with their mortgage comes up.

Mortgages

What happens to your mortgage after a divorce?

What happens to your mortgage after a divorce?
A couple consider paint samples after purchasing their first home

Real Estate

How to take advantage of the first home savings account

The federal government will launch the FHSA as part of a suite of measures to support first-time home buyers....

How to take advantage of the first home savings account
A retiree with her adult child's own family at their first home, thanks to the FHSA

Retired Money

How retired parents can use the FHSA to help their adult children

Canada’s new first home savings account nicely complements earlier real estate programs. Retirees with grown adult children should take...

How retired parents can use the FHSA to help their adult children
Links to "The First-Time Home Buyer Incentive" video

Mortgages

Video: Buying your first home? Learn about the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive

What is Canada’s First-Time Home Buyer Incentive program and who qualifies for it? In this short video, we explain...

Video: Buying your first home? Learn about the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive