Should you accelerate your mortgage payments—or invest?
Chantal wants to pay down debt, invest and buy a property down south but isn't sure which to prioritize
Chantal wants to pay down debt, invest and buy a property down south but isn't sure which to prioritize
Advertisement
My husband and I are struggling with the classic “do we pay down the mortgage or do we make minimum payments and put all of our extra money into investments” question. Our situation is a bit unique in that we are in our early 40s, have no consumer debt, one adult child, we owe about $200,000 on our home and have about $250,000 in investments. We earn just over $200,000 per year combined and would like to buy a second home in a warmer climate, but we aren’t sure what would be the best financial strategy to make it happen.
–Chantal
You’re not unlike many Canadians, Chantal. You have limited dollars chasing multiple priorities. Making the right choice boils down to prioritizing and projecting. If you prioritize your goals and project the likely outcomes, you can decide if the financial and lifestyle implications are in check if you make one choice over the other.
Advertisement
Here’s the thing: Mortgage debt repayment is investing. Your return comes from interest savings that accrue by paying down the principle portion of your debt. So paying down principal today will save you a bit in interest today and a lot tomorrow, especially if your debt is likely to still be outstanding five or more years from now (like many mortgages).
Sometimes, people choose to invest instead of paying down debt. If you think you can earn a higher rate of return on your investments than the interest rate you’re going to pay on your debt, in theory, you’re better off. In practice, it depends.
Over the past 30 years, the 5-year posted fixed mortgage rate has averaged about 7%. Canadian stocks and bonds have both returned about 9% annually on average, while U.S. stocks have returned about 10%.
And while it doesn’t seem like much of a feat to earn better than 3% returns on your investments relative to current mortgage rates in the next five years, fixed income returns are low and stocks have been in a 5-year bull market, so high returns in the next five years may arguably be more challenging than in the past five years.
If you and your husband are going to invest instead of paying down your mortgage, I’d suggest you do what you can to make your mortgage interest tax-deductible, if it isn’t already. If it’s not, you can consider using your non-registered investments to pay down mortgage debt. If you then borrow to invest, the interest is generally tax-deductible. I’m always leery to borrow to invest, but you’re really already doing it if you have debt and investments at the same time.
Given that your investments are earmarked to buy a second home in a warmer climate, I’d make the argument that you should consider investing in that second home now. If you invest in stocks and bonds with the intention of then pulling out that money to buy the home, why not consider investing in the home in the first place?
If that warmer climate is in the U.S., prices have started to rebound, but are still quite low based on a number of metrics. Beyond that, there are a lot of baby boomers who are dreaming of a vacation property down south these days. Turning those dreams into reality likely means rising prices.
Advertisement
Even if you’re not in a position to use a potential vacation property as much now in your 40s as you might in your retirement, you can consider renting the property out in the interim. Property management companies can facilitate this for you, typically for a fee of 10-20% of rents collected, depending on their level of service.
It’s not to say that U.S. real estate is a better investment than stocks or bonds. Or that either of these is a better investment than paying down your mortgage. But there are always different ways to pursue your goals. Weighing the potential financial and non-financial implications of your decisions will help you choose the right path for you.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
How much will your mortgage cost you every month? Can you save money by switching lenders? Mortgage calculators can...
Whether it’s for yourself or it’s an investment, here’s what you should know about the rules, requirements and financial...
Presented By
National Bank of Canada
Presented By
National Bank of Canada
Presented By
National Bank of Canada
You have so many options for finding the best mortgage rate for you. Here’s how you can compare some...
Created By
Credit Canada
The federal government will launch the FHSA as part of a suite of measures to support first-time home buyers....
Canada’s new first home savings account nicely complements earlier real estate programs. Retirees with grown adult children should take...
What is Canada’s First-Time Home Buyer Incentive program and who qualifies for it? In this short video, we explain...
Can you comment on tax implications to buy property in the state?? Also renting the property .
what are the taxes implications for Canadian investors?
Due to the large volume of comments we receive, we regret that we are unable to respond directly to each one. We invite you to email your question to [email protected], where it will be considered for a future response by one of our expert columnists. For personal advice, we suggest consulting with a qualified advisor.