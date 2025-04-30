In this article, we’ll look at different loan types, lender options and interest rates, and explore how to choose the best one for your financial situation. By the end of this article, you’ll understand how to compare loans, avoid hidden costs and borrow responsibly.

Types of loans available in Canada

When it comes to borrowing in Canada, there are several types of loans, each with benefits and risks. “Applying for a loan can be a stressful and overwhelming experience for many Canadians. Understanding the pros and cons of each loan type can help you make more informed and confident decisions,” says Mike Bergeron, counsellor manager at Credit Canada.

Secured vs. unsecured loans

Secured loans are backed by collateral, such as a home or car. Because the lender has that security in case you can’t repay the loan, they usually offer lower interest rates. However, the approval process takes a bit of time (up to a month) since the lender checks the value of the asset as well as your credit. The risk is that if you default on the loan, the lender can take the asset. Common examples include mortgages, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), car loans and even security loans (secured by an investment).

Unsecured loans, like personal loans, don’t require collateral and are quick to approve since the lender only looks at your creditworthiness. However, since the lender takes on more risk, the interest rates are usually higher. While you won’t lose any property if you fail to repay, you’ll need good credit to qualify for these loans. If you have a poor credit score or history, you may still qualify for a loan, but you’ll likely pay a higher interest rate and have less favourable terms than if you had a better credit score or history.

What is a personal loan?

A personal loan is an unsecured loan where you borrow a lump sum from a financial institution and repay it over time, typically within one to five years. Loan amounts can range from a few hundred to tens of thousands of dollars, depending on how much you need and qualify for. These loans are often used for large expenses you can’t cover upfront, like home repairs, furniture, education and medical bills.

Personal loans can have fixed or variable interest rates, so look at the terms to know for sure. With fixed interest rates, the more common option, your payments remain the same throughout the loan term, while variable rates can change based on market conditions—meaning that your payments could decrease or increase over time.

What is a line of credit?

A line of credit lets you borrow up to a set amount as needed. You only pay interest on the amount you borrow, and once you repay it, you can borrow again. This flexibility makes lines of credit ideal for ongoing expenses or emergencies. You can apply for a secured line of credit, such as a HELOC, or an unsecured line of credit. However, the interest rates on unsecured lines of credit are usually higher than secured loans, so it’s important to be careful with how much you borrow to avoid building up debt you can’t repay.

How car loans and mortgages work

Car loans and mortgages are secured loans tied to the asset you’re purchasing. Car loans usually have a term of one to seven years, and the car acts as the collateral. Mortgages often last 25 years or more, but with shorter terms where you can change providers and get the best mortgage rate available to you. Both these loans typically have lower interest rates than unsecured loans, but they carry the risk of losing the car or house if you default on your payments.