You’re not alone; it’s a common occurrence to realize, often long after it’s happened, that you’ve fallen victim to a scam or been a target of ID theft in Canada. And it’s not too late to do something about it—ID thieves will often wait months or even years after stealing personal and financial information before using it, to lull targets into a false sense of security.

What are the signs of identity theft?

Many Canadians only realize they’ve been a victim of identity theft weeks or months after it happened. Here are a few signs to be aware of:

Bills don’t arrive when they should. This could be a sign that someone has changed your mailing address and/or email address.

Your credit score has unexplained decreases, because thieves have opened new credit cards in your name without making any payments.

You see strange purchases on your credit card bill or unauthorized debits from your bank account.

You receive unfamiliar mail, like bills for credit cards you didn’t apply for.

You get calls from debt collectors about credit that you never applied for.

If you notice these or other suspicious changes, it’s possible your identity has been stolen.

What to do if you discover ID theft

As soon as you realize you’ve been a target of identity theft—even if a lot of time has passed—report the crime to the police, your banks and lenders, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC), and Canada’s credit bureaus, such as Equifax Canada.

The most important thing now is to monitor your credit reports for suspicious activity. If you notice any new credit inquiries and accounts or any other unexpected changes on your credit reports, report it right away. This will help prevent further harm to your credit score. You’ll have to remain vigilant and monitor your credit closely for several years, as fraudsters may continue selling your personal and financial information to others on the dark web (hidden websites not accessible through regular web browsers).

How common is identity theft in Canada?

Identity theft is a growing concern in Canada. The CAFC received over 11,000 reports of identity theft in 2023, but this crime is likely significantly underreported—the real number of victims is possibly double or even triple that number.