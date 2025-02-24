How to protect your email account from scams and fraud
Identity theft is rising in Canada, and hacking email accounts is one of the sneakiest ways that scammers get your info. Here’s how to protect yourself.
This is the first in a series about how to protect important information, people and things in your life against fraud and scams. Stay tuned for more.
How safe is your email account from hackers? Many Canadians have a false sense of security around their email use. They may not have noticed anything amiss in their email account in a long time. But, unbeknownst to them, their email may have been exposed in a corporate data breach. Or their email address, possibly combined with other personal information, may be changing hands on the dark web for years before cyber-criminals attempt to enter their account.
Your email account is a treasure trove of personal and financial information. Once inside it, criminals can easily determine where you bank, what credit cards you hold, where you live and what kind of emails you typically receive. They might even be able to intercept multi-factor authentication (MFA or 2FA) messages.
Anyone in Canada can be a target—you don’t need a six-figure bank account to catch a scammer’s attention. In fact, they deliberately cast a wide net.
“The jackpot is when they get someone with substantial assets, but anyone can be a target for scammers,” says Octavia Howell, vice-president and chief information security officer for Equifax Canada, which provides credit scores and reports based on the consumer data creditors and other businesses report to it.
Instead, criminals seek information on as many accounts as possible—including those of your friends, colleagues and other contacts. One scam in Canada involves creating fake co-worker email addresses (based on targets’ contacts and email threads) and asking for banking information for, say, an expense reimbursement or a paycheque. It seems an innocent enough email a colleague might send, but it spells trouble when it’s fraud.
Today’s computing power enables scammers to attack millions of accounts at a time, to cross-reference information and to try out thousands of password combinations. For a scam to pay off, Howell notes, “…they only have to be correct once.”
Equifax Complete Protection is a credit and cybersecurity protection service designed to help Canadians spot the signs of identity fraud faster.
Subscription price: $34.95 per month
Fortunately, there are ways to substantially reduce the risk of fraud with proper email hygiene. Here are some simple practices Howell recommends:
A lot has been made lately of how artificial intelligence (AI) can improve corporate productivity. Well, cyber-criminals are starting to use it, too. And too well, actually.
“With access to AI, they can glean information that is publicly available on the internet,” Howell says. Scammers can pull your personal details together and use it to attempt still more sophisticated fraud. Before, hacking was about cracking numerical codes, but now it makes use of real information. For this reason, Canadians need to be ever warier online.
If you think your identity may have been stolen, report the crime to your local police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. You should also notify the Canadian credit bureaus, including Equifax, to report the fraud. You will have an option to put a fraud alert on your credit file, so you would be alerted if someone attempts to access credit or loans in your name. Also pay attention to your credit scores and credit reports—also available from Equifax—for signs of suspicious activity.
One way to raise your email security game is to subscribe to a tool such as Equifax CompleteTM Protection, which is a monthly subscription service that provides a suite of tools to help keep your personal data and devices safe online and help you monitor your credit and ID. If your identity is stolen, an Equifax identity restoration specialist will help you recover it—plus you can get up to $1 million in identity theft insurance (not available in Quebec).
Features of Equifax Complete Protection include:
Equifax Complete Protection costs $34.95 per month—a modest price to pay for peace of mind. To learn more, visit the Equifax website.
This is a paid post that is informative but also may feature a client’s product or service. These posts are written, edited and produced by MoneySense with assigned freelancers.
