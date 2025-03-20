Many of us think we’re doing a good job protecting our phones and other devices against criminals looking to steal our personal data. However, preventing identity fraud requires more than just changing passwords and not clicking on suspicious links. Did you know that criminals can access people’s devices at home, at work and in public spaces? Even if scammers can’t get their hands on your physical phone, tablet or laptop, they can intercept your Bluetooth signals and your Wi-Fi network, for example. They can then “mirror” your device on their own device. This gives them access to all your saved information, which they can use to perpetrate scams and ID fraud.

Scammers’ tactics are becoming ever more sophisticated, but you’re not helpless. Here’s how to protect yourself and your devices, and what to do if you’re a victim of identity theft.

Steps to safeguard your devices

“The first line of defence with respect to devices is to implement a passcode or biometrics that areneeded every time you log in,” says Octavia Howell, vice-president and chief information security officer at Equifax Canada.

If you leave your unlocked phone, even for a moment, and someone else picks it up, all they have to do is swipe in. “In the cyber community, something is not hacked or breached if the door is left wide open,” Howell says. “So be sure to close those doors and lock and secure your devices at all times.”

Most of us know that our laptops need anti-virus software. In the same way, our mobile devices also need protection. It’s important to get a reputable anti-virus application on your phone and keep it up to date. Ensure that you only download apps that have been verified by Google, Apple, Microsoft or whatever operating system you’re using.

Be careful using public Wi-Fi networks

Where you use your device and how you access the internet matters. Home and workplace networks are typically configured as private networks that outsiders can’t access. But when using public Wi-Fi networks, such as in a coffee shop or airport lounge, you are more susceptible to having your information intercepted. Conducting a simple Google search is probably OK, but don’t log into your bank account or undertake a financial transaction over a public network.

“In fact, don’t use email or anything that requires a password login,” Howell advises. “If you find yourself having to use public Wi-Fi—for example, using it to access email with a laptop while travelling—use a reputable virtual private network (VPN).”

Next-generation threats

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) can also raise the capabilities of threat actors to new heights. There have been reported cases of people receiving fake phone messages and even videos of loved ones claiming to be in trouble and needing money. “To verify such calls, hang up or put the caller on hold and try to contact the person directly,” says Howell. “Increasingly, families are adopting safe words and hand signals, known only to their family, to ensure a contact is genuine.”