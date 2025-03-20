How to protect your devices against identity theft
ID fraud is growing in Canada. Follow these tips to protect your phone, tablet and laptop from cyber-criminals trying to steal your personal information.
This is the second in a series of columns about how to protect important information and people in your life against fraud and scams. Stay tuned for more.
Many of us think we’re doing a good job protecting our phones and other devices against criminals looking to steal our personal data. However, preventing identity fraud requires more than just changing passwords and not clicking on suspicious links. Did you know that criminals can access people’s devices at home, at work and in public spaces? Even if scammers can’t get their hands on your physical phone, tablet or laptop, they can intercept your Bluetooth signals and your Wi-Fi network, for example. They can then “mirror” your device on their own device. This gives them access to all your saved information, which they can use to perpetrate scams and ID fraud.
Scammers’ tactics are becoming ever more sophisticated, but you’re not helpless. Here’s how to protect yourself and your devices, and what to do if you’re a victim of identity theft.
Equifax Complete Protection is a credit and cybersecurity protection service designed to help Canadians spot the signs of identity fraud faster.
Subscription price: $34.95 per month
“The first line of defence with respect to devices is to implement a passcode or biometrics that areneeded every time you log in,” says Octavia Howell, vice-president and chief information security officer at Equifax Canada.
If you leave your unlocked phone, even for a moment, and someone else picks it up, all they have to do is swipe in. “In the cyber community, something is not hacked or breached if the door is left wide open,” Howell says. “So be sure to close those doors and lock and secure your devices at all times.”
Most of us know that our laptops need anti-virus software. In the same way, our mobile devices also need protection. It’s important to get a reputable anti-virus application on your phone and keep it up to date. Ensure that you only download apps that have been verified by Google, Apple, Microsoft or whatever operating system you’re using.
Where you use your device and how you access the internet matters. Home and workplace networks are typically configured as private networks that outsiders can’t access. But when using public Wi-Fi networks, such as in a coffee shop or airport lounge, you are more susceptible to having your information intercepted. Conducting a simple Google search is probably OK, but don’t log into your bank account or undertake a financial transaction over a public network.
“In fact, don’t use email or anything that requires a password login,” Howell advises. “If you find yourself having to use public Wi-Fi—for example, using it to access email with a laptop while travelling—use a reputable virtual private network (VPN).”
Generative artificial intelligence (AI) can also raise the capabilities of threat actors to new heights. There have been reported cases of people receiving fake phone messages and even videos of loved ones claiming to be in trouble and needing money. “To verify such calls, hang up or put the caller on hold and try to contact the person directly,” says Howell. “Increasingly, families are adopting safe words and hand signals, known only to their family, to ensure a contact is genuine.”
“When many people click on something or feel they may be compromised, they don’t want to report it. They feel a sense of shame and want to hide from it,” Howell says. “Unfortunately, this only compounds their victimization and helps threat actors target more victims.”
If you think you may be a victim of identity theft, report the incident immediately to:
“When it comes to threats to your personal information, it’s not a matter of if it can happen to you, but rather when it will happen,” says Howell.
Fortunately, there are tools available that can help prevent identity theft and also help you recover, should it happen.
One way to protect yourself is with a subscription service such as Equifax CompleteTM Protection, which not only helps to secure your information, but also includes identity theft insurance (not available in Quebec) and identity restoration services for when the worst happens.
Subscribing to Equifax Complete Protection can help you monitor for signs of identity fraud, such as an unexpected drop in your Equifax credit score, or someone trying to open a credit card or take out a loan in your name. Learn more about Equifax Complete Protection.
