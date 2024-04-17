5 phishing scams targeting young Canadians (and how not to fall for them)
Gen Z isn’t immune to phishing scams. Find out the most common schemes targeting young Canadians and how to avoid them.
Gen Z isn’t immune to phishing scams. Find out the most common schemes targeting young Canadians and how to avoid them.
Advertisement
Young Canadians aged 18 to 34 report that, despite being raised in the digital era—where smartphones were toys before they could even talk—they are now the target of online fraudsters. And, nearly one-third of have taken the bait.
Advertisement
With 41% of scams happening on dating and social apps, why are social-media-savvy Canadians falling victim to them? We’re looking at the top six phishing scams aimed at young Canadians and sharing expert advice from cybersecurity experts on how not to fall for them.
Those stats above come from a new TD survey. It reports that phishing scams are not just targeting older generations. Young people—who spend most of their waking hours online—are being scammed, and it’s happening via email and text messages (74%), phone calls (64%), social media (43%), online ads (29%), job or service applications (25%), and online dating apps (10%).
Those numbers are likely to grow. A TransUnion study shows that digital fraud is on the rise. Suspected online fraud attempts were up nearly 39% in 2023, the third-highest increase among 19 countries. (And that’s just the cases that were reported!)
I spoke with cybersecurity expert Laura Payne, chief enablement officer and vice president of security consulting at cyber security firm White Tuque. I asked about the top scams of the moment that home in on those new to the workforce, online shoppers and daters—three of the top six phishing scams making their rounds across Canada.
Eager-to-please young workers may be easy prey. These scams often involve fake emails from authority figures, like a boss, requesting actions or favours, such as buying gift cards as a “surprise” for company employees. Due to a lack of experience and understanding of expectations, junior staffers may be inclined to comply, leading to unintended consequences like purchasing cards for fraudsters.
“The ‘boss’ sends an email saying, ‘I want to do a nice thing for the company. I want you to go out and buy some gift cards. Don’t tell anybody, it’s a secret,” explains Payne. “I’ve seen it happen more than once, where they go out and buy the gift cards and find out afterwards they’ve been tricked and passing cards onto the scammer.”
Another employment scam Payne warns about is one-off gig jobs, where people are tricked into completing tasks and not receiving payment. Need another one? Phishing scams aimed at online shoppers carried out via text or email. Payne says that fake delivery notifications lure young Canadians who have online shopping habits, which can lead to inadvertently providing personal information to secure their delivery.
When it comes to online dating, a common con is when fraudsters trick people into sharing intimate photos by pretending to be in a romantic relationship, exploiting their trust to later use the compromising images against them.
Advertisement
Just 6% of young Canadian adults (18 to 34) report not being targeted by scams, and 7% say they’re not worried about getting scammed. But here are the top ways this demographic reported being targeted by fraudsters in 2023:
|Scam method
|Percentage of young Canadians reported being targeted
|Email/text Message
|74%
|Phone call
|64%
|Social media
|43%
|Online ads through retail or news/entertainment websites
|29%
|Job/service applications
|25%
|Online dating apps
|10%
|Other
|4%
And here are the top scams concerning of Canadian adults aged 18 to 34:
|Scam type
|Percentage of young Canadians report being targeted
|Job-related
|19%
|Investments
|15%
|Emergency (eg. grandparent calls)
|12%
|Cheque deposit
|12%
|Mortgage
|8%
|Donation
|8%
|Romance
|7%
Although young Canadians are digitally adept and generally aware of the dangers of phishing and financial fraud, Sophia Leung, senior vice president and head of the Protect Platform at TD Bank, says the lack of awareness around fraud can make it challenging to identify the attempts at phishing.
“Our survey found that 46% of 18- to 34-year-olds in Canada have not taken any measure to educate themselves on fraud protection in the last year,” she says. “So, despite their strong predisposition towards understanding technology, it’s essential to stay informed about how financial fraud could affect you.” Essentially, being a savvy user of technology doesn’t protect you against fraud or phishing.
Why? It’s often an emotional response that seals the scam. Payne explains that fraudsters aim to elicit an emotional reaction from the target, or what she calls an “Oh, no!” or “Oh, yes!” and fearful or excited reactions from you. While people are generally more cautious about negative threats, they overlook red flags in exciting situations. It could look like a job offer asking for an upfront investment. Or being told to keep information confidential at work. Another example is a new relationship that later reveals sinister downsides.
“If somebody is trying to get you emotionally engaged,” that may be a sign of a scam or phishing, says Payne.
Cybercrime is an entire industry unto itself. “If it were a country, it would have the third largest GDP in the world behind the U.S. and China,” says Payne. “It’s massive. It’s like a supply chain,” says Payne. (GDP stands for gross domestic product, which measures the production of goods and services produced in Canada.)
She explains that these criminals create phishing schemes to sell to others. They hire “employees”—similar to how call centres operate—where they’re doing a job for a paycheque. This is the typical structure of most phishing scams; it’s a systematic operation with multiple layers profiting at different levels. Each level takes a cut from every dollar acquired. It’s not about personal vendettas, Payne explains; it’s an en masse phishing business model. In more targeted phishing scams like catfishing or extortion, the fraudsters are motivated by financial gain, much like anyone engaging in criminal activities for profit.
Advertisement
From being overly lax with your devices and online banking transactions to too-good-to-be-true job offers, you may be vulnerable. Here are six tips to reduce your risk of falling victim to the latest scams.
Depending on the situation or scam, talk to someone experienced whom you trust. If it’s work-related, check with a senior colleague, but you can also ask your parents or a close friend. If you think you’re being targeted for fraud or losing money online, contact the police. Even if the police can’t resolve your issue, reporting it helps them gather data to better handle fraud in the future since it often goes unreported due to victim embarrassment.
On that note, don’t be ashamed; report your incident.
Payne says the person taking advantage of you is banking—literally—on you to be too embarrassed to report being scammed. Whether you or someone you know is being conned, approach the situation without shame. That emotion is vital to the fraudster’s approach; reporting it anyway is crucial in fighting phishing.
This Government of Canada page offers helpful information on reporting a scam. Keep detailed documentation like emails, receipts, and web pages and report the incident to the police, The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, and your financial institution.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Created By
Ratehub
Cards that waive or refund the fee for foreign currency charges are few and far between—but if you’re a...
The data behind the top places to buy real estate in Canada.
Presented by
Ratehub.ca
Presented by
Ratehub.ca
Presented by
Ratehub.ca
Presented by
Ratehub.ca
Presented by
Ratehub.ca
Presented by
Ratehub.ca
Presented by
Ratehub.ca