My excitement faded when I pulled the envelope from a wad of crumpled flyers and opened it. Inside was a T4A from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) indicating I’d received $8,000 in Canada Emergency Response Benefits (CERB) during the 2020 tax year.

It was July 2021. By then, I’d already come to accept that a 2019 data breach at Desjardins credit union, which resulted in my personal and financial information being leaked online along with that of 9.7 million others, would likely trail me for the rest of my life. But I’d hoped that if someone were to steal my identity, the hassles stemming from that would be more easily resolved. Turns out that was wishful thinking.

By the time I purchased my house, I already spent a year dealing with a CERB fraud, whose origins might be linked to the data breach—I’ll never know for sure. After numerous calls and documents shared with the CRA, I was under the impression the situation had been fixed and my name cleared of any wrongdoing. Yet here I was, standing at the entrance of my new home, holding a tax slip I was sure would become the next chapter in my endless dealings with the government.

If my experience has taught me anything, it’s that working through a tax discrepancy comes down to having a great deal of patience. Whether the discrepancy stems from financial fraud or human error, the process of informing the CRA should be relatively easy. What’s hard is following up until the problem is corrected.

How I learned I was a victim of CERB fraud

My situation, while unique in some ways, is not that uncommon. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) received more than 24,700 reports of identity theft relating to CERB between March 6, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2021. It’s estimated that only a small percentage of fraud victims file a report, so the actual number is likely higher.

I’m one of the lucky ones—I detected the fraud the same day it happened. In July 2020, I received an automated email from the CRA, stating that my authorized tax representative had been changed. Later that day, I received a second email, this one confirming my decision to stop receiving email notifications for changes to my account. I’d made neither of these revisions.

I logged into the CRA’s online portal, where I discovered that a fraudster had hacked into my account, changed my banking info and applied for CERB benefits in my name. The money was directed to a TD account I did not own. I gather the person disabled my email notifications to prevent me from finding out until tax season rolled around.

I spoke to a representative of the CRA’s Canada Emergency Benefits Validation and Identity Protection Service, who assured me I would not be held responsible for the fraudulent benefits. She also said I might have acted soon enough to stop the money from even going through. My online account was temporarily deactivated to prevent further tampering. I was told the CRA would thoroughly investigate the incident; I should file a report with the local police department, and in the meantime, I didn’t have to worry about being taxed on CERB.