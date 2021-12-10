Tax deadline 2021

Friday, April 30, 2022 is the deadline for filing your 2021 personal income tax return and paying any tax you owe. If you or your partner is self-employed, the deadline to file is June 15, 2022, but the deadline to pay is still April 30, 2022. What happens if you miss your deadline? Filing late means paying interest: 1% per month that you’re late (up to 12 months) and 5% on the balance you owe.

Missed the deadline for filing your 2020 income tax return?

The 2021 tax brackets

Tax brackets should be straightforward: you find your annual income on your T4 slip and voilà, you have a rate. Except it’s not that simple —there’s some math to be done, as the federal, provincial and territorial tax brackets work more like a ladder with various tax rates applying at different income levels. So, depending on your annual income, you could be subject to tax rates from two or three brackets.

To save you time, we break down the 2021 tax brackets for Canada and the provinces and territories based on annual income, showing the minimum and maximum tax dollars for each bracket—before tax credits, deductions, etc.

Knowing your tax brackets will help you estimate how much you could owe come April 30, and to plan and prep accordingly. Could boosting your registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) contributions change your brackets? Maybe. You can also see if your employer is taking off enough (or too much) tax from your paycheque. Plus, checking your tax brackets well before the payment deadline gives you time to save up, if you’re expecting to owe.

Check how your income fits into 2021’s tax brackets.

