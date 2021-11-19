Claims for COVID-related work expenses

Did you work from home because of COVID-19? If so, there’s now a no-fuss way to claim a deduction for home office expenses.

“In 2020, eligible employees who worked remotely could deduct up to $400 in home expenses from their taxable income, without the need to keep receipts or get a signed T2200 form from their employer. The government has promised to extend the simplified deduction through the 2022 tax year, and to increase the allowable amount to $500.”

Find out more about this deduction and other recent tax proposals: What you need to know about your 2021 income taxes

When to claim a tax deduction on interest payments

You may be able to claim a deduction for the interest paid on money you’ve borrowed for investment purposes, such as a mortgage on a rental property or a loan to purchase investments in non-registered accounts. Even then, however, there are restrictions:

“According to Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), ‘most interest you pay on money you borrow for investment purposes [can be deducted] but generally only if you use it to try to earn investment income. … If the only earnings your investment can produce are capital gains, you cannot claim the interest you paid.’ … An example of when interest may not be tax deductible is when you buy land that does not produce rental income and can only produce capital gains. Buying a stock that has no history of paying dividends (or the class of shares does not allow dividends) is another potential example.”

More on claiming a deduction on interest payments: Are interest payments tax deductible?

Self-employed: How much to set aside for personal income tax

It’s normal for an employer to remove income tax from your paycheque. If you’re self-employed however, that responsibility is yours.