One common example is money borrowed to buy stocks, bonds, mutual funds and/or exchange traded funds (ETFs). This interest can generally be deducted on a taxpayer’s line 22100 as an interest expense. However, there are a few caveats.

According to the CRA, “if the only earnings your investment can produce are capital gains, you cannot claim the interest you paid.” What other earnings would qualify? Well, most stocks pay dividends. Most bonds pay interest. Mutual funds and ETFs generally earn dividends, interest, or a combination of the two. (Note: In Quebec, you can only deduct your interest up to the amount of income generated by an investment. In other provinces and territories, you can generally claim your interest, even if it exceeds the income generated.) An example of when interest may not be tax deductible is when you buy land that does not produce rental income and can only produce capital gains. Buying a stock that has no history of paying dividends (or the class of shares does not allow dividends) is another potential example.

Here are a few more situations that would result in tax deductible interest for a taxpayer.

When interest payments may be tax deductible—and when they’re not

You have loans for non-taxable accounts

If money is borrowed to invest in a non-taxable account, like a registered retirement savings plan (RRSP), that interest isn’t tax deductible either. Loans for RRSPs are common, and the lender may even provide an interest statement or summary at year-end. However, that interest isn’t tax deductible because RRSP income is tax deferred. Since it is not taxable investment income, the corresponding interest cannot be deducted. The same logic applies for money borrowed to invest in a tax-free savings account (TFSA)— the resulting interest is not tax deductible either.

You have rental properties

Interest paid on money borrowed to buy a rental property is generally tax deductible on form T776 of your tax return. This would commonly include a mortgage on a rental property. There are a couple of points to consider on rental property interest as well.

If you borrow money secured by your home or another property to buy a rental property, even though the debt is not secured by the rental property itself, the interest would generally still be tax deductible. It is the use of the funds that matters, not the property itself, that determines tax deductibility.

Similarly, if you borrow money secured by a rental property–say, using a rental property line of credit or by increasing the mortgage–the use of those funds is key. The interest is not tax deductible simply because the debt is on a rental property. If you use a rental property line of credit to buy a new car, the interest on that portion of the debt is not tax deductible. A car is a personal use for the borrowed funds and not an investment that can produce investment income.

You’re self-employed

Those who are self-employed may also be able to claim a portion of their home mortgage interest on Form T2125 if they work primarily from a home office. If someone is an employee who primarily works from home, mortgage interest is only deductible on Form T777 if some or all of their employment income is commission income (so, not if they are simply a salaried employee).