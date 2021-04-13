I also am in receipt of online payments totalling around $7,000 annually, which the CRA has included in my world income. This does not seem right to me, and I would appreciate your professional opinion.

–Karen

A. Karen, you’ll be subject to the social benefits repayment no matter what you do.

If your income is high enough to trigger a clawback of Old Age Security (OAS) payments, based on the income you’ve reported on your tax return, the physical payments are normally stopped. However, you will still receive a T4A showing that you received the full OAS. The social benefits recovery offsets this.

The social benefits recovery is not something you pay. Essentially, it shows the amount of the OAS that was clawed back so that you don’t end up paying tax on an OAS amount you didn’t physically receive.

In regard to your second question: I’m not sure if you have a business where you are collecting revenue from around the world, or if you are receiving pension income from another country, which isn’t being taxed in that country. In either case, you have to claim that income on your tax return, which it sounds like you did, and this is the most likely cause of the increase in your tax owing.

If you are receiving pension income from another country, and Canada has a tax treaty with that county, it may be possible to pay the tax on the pension in the originating country. This may reduce your taxes owing in Canada.

Is the tax system right, wrong, or fair? I suspect it is never going to seem fair to everyone.

Take OAS, for example. Probably the best strategy to maximize OAS benefits is pension income splitting, which is obviously only available to couples.