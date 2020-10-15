Photo created by freepik - www.freepik.com

Q. We have had a family RESP for many years with three beneficiaries: a son of mine from a previous marriage and two kids of our own. I have been the only subscriber for the RESP as it is my understanding that in order for there to be joint subscribers (that is, myself and my wife), all beneficiaries must have a blood relationship with all subscribers. That rules out my wife as a joint subscriber, as she obviously does not have a blood relationship with my son from my prior marriage.

If my understanding above is correct, how does it work if I want to name a successor subscriber in my will? Can I name my wife, as she would then be the sole subscriber in the event of my passing? If not, who could I appoint?

–Bill

A. Bill, you’re good. Your wife can be a joint subscriber without literally being a “blood relative.” Here’s confirmation from the Government of Canada website, in sections 4(f) and (g).

Joint subscribers can be the parents, guardians; spouses or common-law spouses.

With that cleared up, I need to ask: Have you given any thought as to RESP contribution strategies?

Most people aim to contribute $2,500 a year, in order to maximize the annual grant of $500, which is 20% of $2,500.

Over the life of the RESP, the maximum grant per child is $7,200, requiring total contributions of $36,000. You can contribute up to $50,000 per child, if you like, but the additional $14,000 is not eligible for government grants.

The table below shows a few different contributing strategies and outcomes. In all cases, contributions stopped at a total of $36,000.