Q. A scenario we are thinking of is “selling” our principal residence to our three adult children. We would use the proceeds to build a vacation home that they will eventually inherit. When they buy our home, it will not be a principal residence for any of the children, as they all have homes. Instead, it will become an investment for them, while their mother and I rent from them until the vacation home is built and beyond.

The house is worth just over $600,000. We need $450,000 to $500,000 at most to build, and would be willing to sell the principal residence to all three of our kids for that price. Does this sound workable? Can we choose this lower price without any tax implications?

–Graham

A. First off, Graham, kudos to you for creativity. This is an interesting proposal and an opportunity for your family.

Assuming you have not owned another home during the years you have owned your principal residence, the sale—whether to your children or otherwise—should qualify for the principal residence exemption. There are limitations on acreage, so that a home with more than ½ hectare (1.24 acres) of land may not fully qualify unless you can demonstrate that the extra acreage is necessary to use and enjoy your home. A common example of this situation may be if you live in a municipality that has a minimum lot size of more than ½ hectare.

According to the Canada Revenue Agency, “if you sell property to someone with whom you do not deal at arm’s length and the selling price is less than its fair market value, your selling price is considered to be the fair market value. Similarly, if you buy property from someone with whom you do not deal at arm’s length, and the purchase price is more than the fair market value, your purchase price is considered to be the fair market value.”

Selling the house to your kids at an artificially low price would not be beneficial given the sale proceeds are presumably tax-free to you, Graham. The kids would actually benefit from the price being higher, to reduce their future capital gains tax given the rental property would not qualify as a principal residence when they eventually sell it. But, as CRA notes, the purchase price will be considered to be the fair market value regardless of the price you use.

Consider alternatives to “selling low”

There is nothing to stop you from selling it for the $600,000 fair market value and gifting your kids $100,000 to $150,000 to accomplish the same thing as you’ve proposed. However, I would encourage you to be sure that you do not need that money to fund your retirement and could comfortably afford to give it to them.

Another alternative would be to sell your house to your kids for $600,000 and lend the $100,000 to $150,000 to them. They may need a down payment of 20%, or $120,000, to buy the property from you, and could finance the rest with a mortgage from a bank.