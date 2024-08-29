If you’re considering a reverse mortgage as a way to fund or boost your retirement income, there’s a lot to consider. This explainer will take you through the ins and outs of reverse mortgages.

How does a reverse mortgage work?

While a conventional mortgage advances you funds in order to buy a house, a reverse mortgage is just the opposite: It advances you funds from the house you already own.

Qualifying home owners—who must be age 55 or older—can borrow up to 55% of the value of their home (depending on the home’s value and type, and the ages and genders of the borrowers). To maintain eligibility for the loan, the borrower must maintain and remain in the house as their principal residence, pay the property tax bills and keep valid insurance in place, but there are no restrictions on the use of the funds once they’re in your hands. If one spouse dies, the surviving spouse is not required to repay the loan, as reverse mortgages are not “callable” (meaning, the lender cannot request repayment if the borrowing conditions are met).

When you’ve established a reverse mortgage, you receive funds tax-free, either as a lump sum or as regular monthly deposits. Interest accumulates on the loaned funds as they are received. The reverse mortgage becomes due when the last surviving owner dies, if the house is sold, or if the home owner or home owners move out of the home.

Today, there are three providers of reverse mortgages in Canada: HomeEquity Bank, Equitable Bank and Bloom Financial. (Seniors Money Canada, which came to the Canadian market from New Zealand in 2007, is no longer offering new loans.)

You can choose different terms for a reverse mortgage, ranging from six months to five years, depending on the provider. Rates vary—for a five-year fixed term, for example, Equitable Bank’s reverse mortgage rate is 6.59%; HomeEquity’s CHIP Reverse Mortgage rate is 7.29%; and Bloom Financial’s rate is 6.99%, as of late August 2024. Equitable Bank also offers an adjustable rate, and HomeEquity offers a variable rate.

If you’re thinking these rates are significantly higher than rates for regular mortgages—you’re right (and we’ll talk more about that in a moment). You may also have to pay a set-up fee, and other fees and closing costs.

Where are reverse mortgages offered in Canada?

HomeEquity offers reverse mortgages in all Canadian provinces; Equitable Bank offers them in cities and most large towns across Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec; and Bloom Financial offers them in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. None of the three offers reverse mortgages in the territories.