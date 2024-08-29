Advertisement

Mortgages

What is porting a mortgage in Canada—and when should you do it?

While there are many factors to consider, porting a mortgage makes the most sense when your existing mortgage rate...

Investing

MoneySense at the MoneyShow: The Top ETFs in Canada for 2024 and the Market Trends to Follow

Here’s how to get your free ticket to attend the MoneyShow Toronto.

Ask a Planner

Tax implications of adding a child’s name to your rental property

To fully understand the potential tax outcomes, consider legal versus beneficial ownership, the capital gains inclusion rate, changes to...

Applicant asks why mortgage renewal at her bank was denied

Mortgages

What to do when your mortgage renewal is declined

Though interest rates may be falling, many homeowners are still experiencing “rate shock” upon renewal—and in some cases, getting...

A man holds a miniature wooden home in his hands

Mortgages

The best 5-year fixed mortgage rates in Canada

You have so many options for finding the best mortgage rate for you. Here’s how you can compare some...

senior couple on balcony of home

Save

Why a reverse mortgage should be a last resort for most Canadian retirees

Reverse mortgages do the job of freeing up income for house-rich, cash-poor Canadian seniors. But their terms are often...

Real Estate

Open bidding in Ontario: Game-changer or business as usual?

An Ontario law came into effect last year, designed to add transparency to the home-bidding process. Has it changed...

Ask a Planner

A parents’ guide to home down payment gifts and loans

Many parents loan or gift money to their adult children for real estate purchases. Here are the legal and...

A Canadian family moving, thanks the BoC rate cuts, which improved mortgage affordability in Vancouver, Toronto and Hamilton

Mortgages

How much income do I need to qualify for a mortgage in Canada?

Two young sisters hugging in a cardboard box after moving into a new home

FHSA

Can you use the FHSA and HBP together?

