Despite the high profile, there’s not a huge number of reverse mortgage products available in Canada. The two main ones of which I’m aware are Equitable Bank and HomeEquity Bank (a.k.a. CHIP Reverse Mortgage). According to Canada.ca, reverse mortgages typically cost more than conventional mortgages and home equity lines of credit (HELOCs). This is because the borrower is not required to make payments, so the lender must wait years to get its money back—seven to 12 years, on average.

My personal take is that reverse mortgages should be considered only as a last resort for homeowners who really need a bit of tax-advantaged monthly income, who don’t have heirs to whom they can bequeath their estate, and who want to stay in their home as long as possible.

Advice-only financial planner Jason Heath, of Objective Financial Partners Inc., agrees. “I think retirees should generally look to their investments or a home equity line of credit before a reverse mortgage. And then consider downsizing or selling and renting as options as well.”

The problem with a HELOC or a traditional mortgage is a borrower is subject to the same income criteria as any other homeowner. And retirees typically won’t qualify for much.

What is a reverse mortgage? A reverse mortgage enables a home owner to borrow up to 55% of the appraised value of their primary residence, paid either as a lump sum or in multiple payments over time. The borrower must be age 55 or older and have paid off any existing mortgage, home equity line of credit (HELOC) or other debt secured by the same property. They can use the proceeds of the reverse mortgage to pay off this debt. Read the full definition in the MoneySense Glossary: What is a reverse mortgage?

Who should consider a reverse mortgage in Canada

If you do decide to take out a reverse mortgage, ideally, there are no heirs, or they are so well-heeled they won’t mind if they inherit a bit less: like annuities, reverse mortgages reduce the capital available for your estate. I do have an acquaintance who has no heirs, who bought a Toronto home decades ago and is sitting on a fair bit of home equity. I couldn’t think of a reason to talk him out of it, and he seems to be quite happy in retirement, still in his home and generating enough cash for a modest retired lifestyle.

Author P.J. Wade is well known for her 1999 book, Have Your Home and Money Too (Horizon Pubs & Distributors, April 1993), which neatly sums up the appeal of reverse mortgages. The quote that sticks out in my mind when I once interviewed her was that reverse mortgages can be “your best friend or your worst enemy… your choice.”

What is a reverse mortgage?

Matthew Ardrey, senior wealth advisor at Toronto-based TriDelta Financial says “a reverse mortgage simply is leveraging your home after age 55. There are several institutions that will create a loan structure secured against the value of your home, which you can then draw upon periodically or in a lump sum. The maximum limit they will lend is 55% [of the home’s value], though it may be less than that. One of the benefits they state is your income is tax-free! How nice of them to give you income from a tax-free asset on a tax-free basis.”

Doing the math on reverse mortgages

You may infer from his tone that, like myself, Ardrey is not a huge proponent of these structures. He uses an example that is provided on one of the reverse-mortgage provider websites to illustrate possible problems with reverse mortgages. It involves a house worth $600,000 and the home owner draws $150,000 in year one with an interest rate of 6.34%. After only five years the accumulated interest will be $54,939.