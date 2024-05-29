What are LIRAs, LIFs? And how do they compare to RRSPs?

LIRAs are analogous to RRSPs, albeit with different rules. They usually originate from an employer pension, to which you once contributed in a former job. To protect you from yourself, a LIRA doesn’t allow you to extract funds from it while in your younger years, unless you qualify for a few needs-based exceptions. LIFs are in effect the instrument LIRAs are obliged to become, which also happens to be at the end of your 71st year. They can be converted into annuities or can continue to hold the same investments that were held in the LIRA, just as RRSPs can become RRIFs and/or be annuitized.

How to convert a LIRA to an annuity

Over the years, as a financial journalist, I have written about annuitization, including in my Retired Money column. But I had not actually taken steps to do it myself. However, with the help of Rona Birenbaum, founder of Caring for Clients, my wife, Ruth, and I decided to take a first step by starting with Ruth’s LIRA.

Birenbaum confirms that everyone’s individual registered account, whether RRSP or LIRA, must be converted to a RRIF by the end of the calendar year in which the account’s owner turns 71. This is not affected by having a younger spouse: that only affects the annual minimum withdrawal calculus.

In my case, having turned 71 early this April, I have until the end of this year to convert my RRSP to a RRIF. The first required minimum RRIF withdrawal must occur in 2025. And by the end of 2025, I must have withdrawn the annual minimum amount. Ruth, being a year and a few months younger than I am, must convert by the end of 2025 and start her withdrawals in 2026.

“You can both do it sooner, but you can’t do it any later than that,” says Birenbaum. You can choose RRIF payment frequencies: usually monthly, quarterly, semi-annually or once a year—you just have to specify which date. I imagine we’ll go monthly.

Currently, our retirement accounts are held at the discount brokerage unit of a Canadian bank, although we use a second discount broker for our non-registered holdings.

While the LIRA will be the basis of an annuity provided by an insurer selected by Birenbaum, most of our RRSPs will likely become RRIFs. That’ll probably happen by November this year for my RRSPs, and a year later for Ruth. Birenbaum assures us we don’t need to switch to the bank’s full-service advisors in order to make this transition.

Our hope is that we will keep largely the same investments we hold now and administer them ourselves, with an eye to maintaining enough cash to meet our monthly withdrawal targets.