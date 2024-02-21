The many editions of Retirement Income for Life

I reviewed the previous (second) edition of this book for the Retired Money column back in October 2020: Near retirement without a Defined Benefit pension? Here’s what you need to know. And on a personal note, I know through a few lunch chats over the years that Vettese and I are almost the same age, within a few days. And MoneySense also looked at the first edition two years before that with this article: A guide to having retirement income for life.

Vettese, as he prefers to be called, tells me the biggest change in the third edition of Retired Income for Life (ECW Press, January 2024) is “the recognition that inflation may rear its ugly head again. Hence, we need to avoid inflation risk in addition to longevity and investment risk.”

The preface reads that after “playing dead” for 30 years, “we can no longer take low inflation for granted… Retirees with more or less fixed incomes cannot ignore the prospect of future spikes in the inflation rate.”

As a result, Vettese has rethought the five “enhancements” outlined in the older editions. Those five strategies are:

Reducing investment management fees transferring investment risk to the government transferring even more risk to insurance companies via annuities using his PERC and having a backstop, such as using home equity to supplement retirement income through vehicles like a reverse mortgage.

According to Vettese: “Some of those enhancements have become even more crucial, while one of them is on the verge of demotion.” He’s referring to annuities, which offer little in the way of inflation protection, he clarifies.

What is PERC? And how to use this calculator for retirement planning

Since we’ve not previously devoted an entire article on MoneySense to the PERC, most of this column will look at that. Note that PERC is in itself the fourth of Vettese’s five “enhancements,” with chapter 15 of the new edition of the book devoted to it, entitled “Using PERC.”

Vettese developed the calculator when writing his first edition back in 2018. Take it for a test drive, at no charge, at perc-pro.ca. (Another generous offer: Anyone who buys the print edition of Retirement Income for Life can get a travel- and commute-friendly free e-book version by emailing details of proof of purchase to [email protected].)

Vettese emphasized two points about PERC in an email to me: