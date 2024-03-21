Advertisement

Retirement

Planning for retirement with little or no savings to draw on

older couple enjoying coffee together

Ask a Planner

“Where do we pay income tax if we retire abroad?”

Reddit app icon on a phone, as Reddit moderators are able to buy its stocks as part of IPO

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: March 17, 2024

Oracle shares up 13%, Reddit’s unique IPO, Canadians are gloomier than most on world economic prospects, and Japan’s stock...

A man and a woman in their 40s, looking at their respective retirement plans on a laptop.

Retirement

How to start saving for retirement at 45

Is 45 too late to start saving for retirement? Of course not. With thoughtful saving and good advice, this...

A retired woman on a sofa reading a book

Retirement

RRIF and LIF withdrawal rates: Everything you need to know

Most registered retirement savings plans are eventually converted to registered retirement income funds. Here’s what to know about RRIF...

Bubbles in front of tall corporate buildings

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: March 3, 2024

Banks do well despite loan issues, why we’re not waiting for a stock market bubble to burst, navigating Nvidia’s...

Nvidia earnings are in.

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: February 25, 2024

Nvidia continues to soar, Walmart and Home Depot have solid quarters, Canada’s inflation cools and more Canadian earnings are...

Book cover Retired Income for Life by Fred Vettesse on a pile of Canadian money.

Retired Money

Retirement Income for Life: Why Canadian retirees love Frederick Vettese’s books and his PERC

What’s new in the latest edition of Retirement Income for Life? A long-time fan digs into the book and...

Canadian working part-time in retirement wondering if he can collect employment insurance EI

Columns

How to qualify for EI benefits in retirement in Canada

Just because you paid loads into a program doesn't mean you'll get EI benefits when you retire

Shopify platform on a computer, as we discuss its Q4 earnings

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: February 18, 2024

Shopify battles expectations, pipelines and utilities pump profits, Cameco’s future looks bright, Swift versus the recession and Barrick shares...

