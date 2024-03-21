The latest you can receive your first RRIF payment

Here’s how Matthew Ardrey, senior financial planner at Toronto-based firm Tridelta Financial, sees RRSP-to-RRIF conversions: “By the year in which one turns 72, the government mandates that the taxpayer convert their RRSP to a RRIF and draw out at least the minimum payment. The minimum payment is calculated by the value of the RRIF on January 1 multiplied by a percentage rate that is tied to the taxpayer’s age. Each year, the older they get, the higher that percentage becomes.” That means: you must tell your RRSP financial institution you will convert your RRSP into a RRIF before December 31 of the year you turn 71. The actual first RRIF withdrawals would then begin at age 72.

Currently, the minimum RRIF withdrawal is a modest 5.4% of the market value of your account assets at age 72, which is the latest that you can receive the first RRIF payment. At age 71, it’s 5.28%. By the time you reach age 95, this rises to 20% of market value, says Rona Birenbaum, founder of Caring for Clients, a financial planner service in Toronto.

You should take the RRSP-to-RRIF deadline seriously: You must convert by December 31 of the calendar year you turn 71. So, for me personally, my deadline is December 31, 2024.

What if you miss the deadline for your RRIF?

Birenbaum cautions that 100% of your RRSP’s value becomes taxable income when you turn 72, which may push you into a needlessly high marginal tax rate. For those with hefty RRSPs, losing almost half of it in a single tax year would be prohibitively expensive.

There’s also the option of using your RRSP to purchase an annuity, which involves giving the RRSP proceeds to an insurance company in return for a guaranteed annual income for life. However, Birenbaum says most of her clients opt for the RRIF, because of its greater flexibility compared to an annuity. Given the common inclination to procrastinate on saving for retirement, most near-retirees in Canada will probably want to keep their RRSPs going until the bitter end and aim for this “age 72” deadline to convert.

Technically, however, you can open a RRIF earlier than is mandated, Birenbaum says: “There is no earliest age, though it’s rarely beneficial to open a RRIF during your working years.”

RRSPs vs. RRIFs

RRSPs and RRIFs are similar in several respects, but Birenbaum notes some important differences.

Both are tax-sheltered vehicles, and they can hold the same investments.

Withdrawals are fully taxable as income for both.

However, RRSP contributions are tax-deductible, while you can’t contribute to a RRIF (so there are no tax deductions).

RRSPs don’t have mandated withdrawals, whereas RRIFs do, starting in the calendar year after the account is opened.

RRSPs have no minimum withdrawals, although taking money out is permitted. Your only option is to request a one-time lump-sum withdrawal (and pay tax on it at various rates depending on the amount you wish to withdraw).

RRIFs have mandated annual minimum withdrawals, which rise steadily over time. Unlike an RRSP, a RRIF lets you automate withdrawals for ease of cash flow management (monthly, quarterly, annually etc.).

How are RRIFs taxed?

When RRIF income is received, it’s treated as fully taxable income, Ardrey says. Unlike Canadian dividends, there’s no tax credit for RRIF income. “Though this income is a cornerstone for many Canadians, it can also cause tax complications that were not there before the income was received,” he says.