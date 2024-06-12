Advertisement

MoneyFlex

25 money moves to make by age 25 in Canada

From opening a TFSA to doing your own taxes and negotiating a raise, we share 25 ideas to kick...

Ask a Planner

How to prepare for future changes in tax policy—including capital gains tax

What do changes to capital gains in Canada teach us about tax planning generally? And how should we approach...

Financial Planner Kenneth Doll smiles into a camera with a blurred city background in the image.

Financial Planning

Kenneth Doll, fee-only, advice-only financial planner

Kenneth Doll is a Certified Financial Planner, speaker and educator based in Calgary. Learn about his approach to financial...

Photo of Ellyce Fulmore

Columns

Ellyce Fulmore is putting the personal back into personal finance

This Canadian finfluencer is making money management more inclusive, engaging and fun through her personal finance company, Queerd Co.

A woman at a mall looks at her shopping bags

Learn

How ADHD can affect your finances

Ellyce Fulmore struggled with impulsive spending and debt—until she figured out money strategies that work with her neurodivergent mind.

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: June 9, 2024

Bank of Canada cuts the key interest rate, Lululemon has a good quarter, Nvidia’s rapid climb continues, Saudi oil...

Man logging into his online broker account after reading the newspaper and MoneySense's "Best online brokers in Canada"

Investing

Best online brokers in Canada for 2024

Lululemon store logo, as we report the yoga company's quarterly earnings and profit.

Stocks

Lululemon’s first quarter-earnings report: Profit turnaround

Lululemon sees first quarter net income hit $321 million and revenues up 10%.

For sale sign, as the real estate market responds to the Bank of Canada's rate cut.

Mortgages

Rates are going down—is now a good time to buy a house in Canada?

Bank of Canada's rate cut could spur housing demand as Toronto home sales fall in May.

