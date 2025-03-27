How to protect yourself from identity fraud in Canada
Presented By
Equifax
Identity theft is a growing problem in Canada—and anyone can be a target. Learn how to prevent identity fraud from happening to you and your family.
Advertisement
Presented By
Equifax
Identity theft is a growing problem in Canada—and anyone can be a target. Learn how to prevent identity fraud from happening to you and your family.
In 2024, Canadians lost a jaw-dropping $638 million to fraud, according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC). That’s already a hefty $60 million more than losses reported the previous year, but the true total is likely much, much higher—experts at the CAFC say that less than 5% of scams are ever reported.
What we do know, however, is the type of fraud reported most often in Canada in 2024: identity fraud. To pull this off, criminals use phishing scams and other ruses to trick Canadians into revealing personal and financial information. Depending on what they find out, scammers could impersonate you, charge purchases to your credit card, apply for a loan and/or mortgage in your name, drain your bank accounts and more.
Scams are becoming harder to identify. Some fraudsters now use artificial intelligence (AI) technology to create highly convincing audio and video “deepfakes” using Canadians’ voices and faces. AI tools are also helping criminals target exponentially more people at once, making scams harder to avoid.
To help you protect yourself against ID theft and fraud, we created a series of how-to articles with practical tips on prevention and what to do if you think your identity may have been stolen.
We’ve also launched a column dedicated to helping you protect specific things and people in your life. Check back monthly for new installments.
Learn more about the various types of scams targeting Canadians today, and what you can do to protect yourself and recover from ID fraud.
Equifax Complete Protection is a credit and cybersecurity protection service designed to help Canadians spot the signs of identity fraud faster.
Subscription price: $34.95 per month
This is an editorially driven article or content package, presented with financial support from an advertiser. The advertiser has no influence on the creation of the content.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Sponsored By
Equifax
The Quebec-based recreational vehicles company swung to a loss last quarter amid ongoing tariff uncertainty and a pullback on...
The senior vice president of retail and wealth at Meridian shares the importance of budgeting and investing in your...
Can Gen Z really afford to retire early? Here are some ways young Canadians can rethink the FIRE approach...
How much can you afford on your first home? Should you buy or continue renting? We answer these questions...
When is capital gains tax payable on the sale of property? And at what rate are capital gains taxed?...
Learn how capital gains are taxed and how to avoid paying more taxes than necessary when selling your assets....
Are unpredictable markets stressing you out? Two investing experts weigh in on how young Canadians can deal with the...
RRSP contributions can reduce capital gains tax. How does that work, and when might a different tax strategy be...
Broad bond index ETFs haven’t always been there for investors in the past. Here’s a safer alternative if you’re...