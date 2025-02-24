Never give out your personal information online or over the phone unless you have initiated the interaction. If an email smells off—say, it has spelling mistakes or the wrong font—it probably is. Don’t click on or reply to suspicious messages. Easy-to-spot signs of fraudulent emails include prompting you to click from the email instead of telling you to check notifications on your account; email addresses and links that look wrong (even if only by a letter); or anything else that makes you question their authenticity. Equifax can help with this. As part of its most comprehensive credit monitoring service, Equifax Complete Protection, Equifax has partnered with Bitdefender to provide device protection that can help alert you to suspicious emails and texts.

4. Practice good cybersecurity habits.

Identity theft actors may try to gain access to your email and online banking platforms. Never share your SIN or credit card numbers when you are connected to public Wi-Fi, and always use complex passwords with a long mixture of letters, numbers and symbols. A digital password manager (an app that stores all your log-ins) that does regular checks for security leaks is also a good idea. Equifax Complete Protection can also help with this. Equifax has partnered with Nord to provide a password manager that will generate unique passwords and safely store them across all your devices. Equifax Complete Protection also includes NordVPN, which encrypts your online data and can help keep your information secure when you’re using public Wi-Fi.

Another good idea is to enable two-factor authentication (2FA), when possible, to add an extra layer of security on important accounts.

5. Get daily credit alerts with Equifax Complete.

One of the most stressful aspects of being a victim of identity theft is that you may not be aware it’s happened for days, weeks or even months—meaning there may be a lot of damage to undo. All of the Equifax Complete products will alert you when key changes to your Equifax credit report are made. This can include when someone makes a credit card application in your name or a new phone number is added to your credit report. These alerts can help you spot if someone is using your personal information to open new credit accounts. If someone does steal your identity, Equifax Complete helps with the recovery process. You get up to $1 million in identity theft insurance (not available for residents of Quebec) and a dedicated identity theft restoration specialist on your side.

6. Set up dark web monitoring and alerts.

It’s no longer a matter of if, but when, your personal data will be compromised. When that happens, your personal information can end up on the dark web—hidden websites not accessible through regular web browsers—where cybercriminals can buy it to commit fraud. A dark web monitoring service, like the WebScan feature that’s included in the Equifax Complete suite of products, will scan the dark web and alert you if your personal information is found.

7. Report online fraudsters.

If you suspect your identity has been compromised, report it to your local police right away. You should also report any cases of fraud to the CAFC so it can track how prevalent these kinds of scams are in Canada. Fill out information online in the Fraud Reporting System or contact the CAFC at 1-888-495-8501. You should also contact both Canadian credit bureaus to place a fraud alert on your credit reports.

