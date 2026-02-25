Canadians are reconsidering relationships over money, survey finds
Money stress is straining relationships across Canada. Here’s what a new survey reveals, and how couples can have healthier, more productive talks about finances.
Advertisement
Money stress is straining relationships across Canada. Here’s what a new survey reveals, and how couples can have healthier, more productive talks about finances.
When you’re starting a relationship, money might not be the first topic on your mind—but it can make or break a partnership. According to the 2026 Love and Money Benchmark Survey from Money Mentors, nearly 1 in 5 Canadians (17%) have considered ending a relationship because of financial issues—up 11% from last year.
Financial stress isn’t just about numbers; it takes an emotional toll. More than half of couples surveyed (52%) reported anxiety, poor sleep, or depression after arguing about money. The most common triggers? Day-to-day spending (28%) and insufficient savings (24%).
To help navigate these tricky conversations, we spoke with Stacy Yanchuk Oleksy, CEO of Money Mentors, who shares practical strategies couples can use to talk about money openly and reduce conflict.
It’s not just arguments that reveal financial tension. The survey found that 11% of respondents admitted to lying to their partner about personal finances to avoid conflict, and 13% have considered lying about it.
The rising cost of living adds pressure. In 2025, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.1%. Although that’s lower than the 2.4% increase in 2024, Canadians have seen nearly a 20% increase in the cost of goods over the last five years.
This steady increase can chip away at savings and push couples to rely more on credit. As Yanchuk Oleksy notes, “Debt distress doesn’t make your mental health better.” This added strain can challenge almost any relationship.
Related reading: Credit counselling calls surge as Canadians struggle with rising costs
Before discussing finances with your partner, Yanchuk Oleksy recommends: “Be solid on who you are with your money.” Know your own money values and habits first. Once you understand your finances, you and your partner can decide together how to handle money going forward.
Find the best and most up-to-date savings rates in Canada using our comparison tool
There’s no right or wrong way to manage money as a couple, as long as you communicate and come up with a system that works for the two of you. Some options include:
Approach the conversation with curiosity. Understand your partner’s financial mindset, triggers, and goals, just as you would expect them to understand yours. Being interested in what shapes your partner’s viewpoint can help you more successfully manage finances as a couple.
A note about credit scores: Even if you open joint accounts, remember that credit remains individual. Each partner’s credit score is affected by how they manage money.
Money disagreements happen in every relationship, whether you’ve been together two months or 10 years. When that time inevitably comes, Yanchuk Oleksy offers this advice:
If your partner won’t attend credit counselling, go on your own. Advice is confidential, doesn’t affect your credit score, and you can share insights with your partner afterward.
As Yanchuk Oleksy says, “Money is never just about money. It’s about how you feel about it and your relationship to it.” Most couples struggle with finances at some point, but with compassion, open communication, and a plan, you can navigate money challenges together.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
The first home savings account was created to help you save more money for a home purchase. Here’s how...
Help your child navigate their first smartphone while learning money skills, avoiding hidden costs, and building healthy financial habits.
Learn about Alberta Child and Family Benefit payment dates for 2026, plus eligibility rules, benefit amounts, and how the...
Review the 2026 CPP payment dates, how much you could receive, when to apply, and how the Canada Pension...
Find the 2026 CCB payment dates, maximum benefit amounts, income cutoffs, and eligibility rules for the Canada Child Benefit....
Presented By
Equifax
Your RRSP contribution limit comes from unused deduction room plus 18% of last year’s income. Use our RRSP calculator...
Inflation is the rise in prices for goods and services over time, reducing the purchasing power of your money....
53% of parents in an RBC poll said they were stressed about their children’s financial futures, even though most...
Canadians have more options than ever to learn about personal finance. Here are the best free courses available—online or...