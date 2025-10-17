Advertisement

Older woman reading a paper

Investing

How to read your investment statements 

Reviewing your investment statements each month can help you understand your money, build financial confidence, and make informed decisions.

Man and woman discussing stocks at a desk.

Investing

What’s behind the retreat in responsible investing?

While ethical investors are hanging on, the number of advisors offering the methodology has pulled back, according to a...

Ask a Planner

What to do when you get laid off

If you receive a severance package, you’ll have choices to make around your finances. Here’s how to make the...

A young woman looks at social media on her phone

Fraud and Scams

How to protect your social media accounts from fraud

Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2025

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

An Aritzia store is seen Tuesday, July 13, 2021 in Montreal

News

Stock news for investors: Cineplex and Aritzia post strong results despite industry headwinds

Cineplex posts strong September results, Aritzia raises full-year forecast, and major deals reshape Canadian mining and oil sectors.

A cyclist rides past the Bank of Canada in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025.

News

Complacency, competition, and Canada’s productivity crisis

Bank of Canada’s Carolyn Rogers says Canada’s reliance on U.S. trade and lack of competition have weakened productivity—and it’s...

Man and woman sitting at a desk reviewing documents

Financial Planning

Having a financial plan more than doubles your retirement confidence—here’s why so many Canadians are skipping it

Cost, complexity, and confusion about what financial planning involves prevent Canadians from taking action, but 93% of those who...

