This Valentine’s Day, skip the flowers and chocolates. Invest instead in financial intimacy to deepen trust and strengthen love.

Financial what?!

When we think of intimacy, we usually think about emotional or physical closeness. Finances rarely make the list. But financial intimacy—openly sharing your money beliefs, habits, and goals—can bring couples closer than almost anything else.

Why money feels taboo

Many Canadians feel deeply uncomfortable talking about money. At best it feels impolite; at worst, shameful or threatening. These taboos run deep, rooted in outdated gender roles, rigid ideas about privacy, and long-standing power imbalances. For many people—especially women—money conversations can trigger fear or embarrassment.

But here’s the reality: couples negotiate money from the very beginning. After all, deciding who pays for dinner is a financial decision. If the relationship lasts, money will touch nearly every part of your daily life.

What financial intimacy gives you

Yes, breaking taboos is hard. It requires honesty, vulnerability, and sometimes uncomfortable conversations. But the payoff is huge. Financial intimacy can:

Build trust

Clarify power dynamics and financial responsibility

Align shared and individual goals

Surface expectations before they cause conflict

Reduce resentment, fear, and stress

Address money anxiety head-on

Money is one of the biggest stressors for Canadians, so you’ve got nothing to lose but sleepless nights. Strengthen your financial connection to improve not just your relationship, but your overall quality of life.

Let’s talk about money (and not freak out)

There’s no formula for financial intimacy—it’s a process. Start gently. If money has been off-limits in your relationship, ease out of “financial gridlock” with curiosity, not confrontation.

Acknowledge that you may feel differently about money than your partner. Ask open-ended questions and lead with curiosity. Try “what if” scenarios (like “What would you do if you won $10,000?”) to learn how your partner thinks. And because these conversations can be intense, agree on a pause word so either of you can tap out when you need a breather.

The conversations that matter

At some point, you’ll want to talk about finances in your specific relationship. You don’t need all the answers at once, but you should be able to explore questions like:

Do we combine finances or keep things separate?

How do we split expenses?

What are our major goals (home, travel, kids, retirement)—and are they shared?

How do we handle individual goals?

Do we spend or save windfalls?

What debt is shared, and how will we repay it?

How much “fun money” feels comfortable each month?

What changes if one partner earns more, or stops earning altogether?

Some questions will be easier to answer than others. What matters most is keeping the conversation going.

Everyday intimacy, but make it practical

Think back to early dating. Those hard conversations eventually gave way to a comfortable, everyday intimacy. Money works the same way. The more openly you talk about it, the less charged it becomes.

Don’t believe it? Enter “admin night,” a TikTok trend where people gather to tackle emails, schedules, and bookkeeping together. It may not replace date night, but it can be surprisingly social and, yes, even intimate.

Valentine’s Day is a reminder to invest in what actually sustains a relationship, so leave the chocolates on the shelf. Financial intimacy strengthens your partnership, reduces stress, and builds trust—and trust is what you need for the long haul.

