Skip the chocolates and build financial intimacy instead
Money feels taboo, but couples who talk about finances openly enjoy less stress and deeper trust. Here’s how to start the conversation.
Money is something many of us were taught not to talk about. Yet, finances shape everything from whether you’ll have kids or buy a home to when you’ll retire—and nothing kills a romantic spark faster than money stress. In relationships, being on the same page financially isn’t optional, it’s essential.
This Valentine’s Day, skip the flowers and chocolates. Invest instead in financial intimacy to deepen trust and strengthen love.
When we think of intimacy, we usually think about emotional or physical closeness. Finances rarely make the list. But financial intimacy—openly sharing your money beliefs, habits, and goals—can bring couples closer than almost anything else.
Many Canadians feel deeply uncomfortable talking about money. At best it feels impolite; at worst, shameful or threatening. These taboos run deep, rooted in outdated gender roles, rigid ideas about privacy, and long-standing power imbalances. For many people—especially women—money conversations can trigger fear or embarrassment.
But here’s the reality: couples negotiate money from the very beginning. After all, deciding who pays for dinner is a financial decision. If the relationship lasts, money will touch nearly every part of your daily life.
Yes, breaking taboos is hard. It requires honesty, vulnerability, and sometimes uncomfortable conversations. But the payoff is huge. Financial intimacy can:
Money is one of the biggest stressors for Canadians, so you’ve got nothing to lose but sleepless nights. Strengthen your financial connection to improve not just your relationship, but your overall quality of life.
There’s no formula for financial intimacy—it’s a process. Start gently. If money has been off-limits in your relationship, ease out of “financial gridlock” with curiosity, not confrontation.
Acknowledge that you may feel differently about money than your partner. Ask open-ended questions and lead with curiosity. Try “what if” scenarios (like “What would you do if you won $10,000?”) to learn how your partner thinks. And because these conversations can be intense, agree on a pause word so either of you can tap out when you need a breather.
At some point, you’ll want to talk about finances in your specific relationship. You don’t need all the answers at once, but you should be able to explore questions like:
Some questions will be easier to answer than others. What matters most is keeping the conversation going.
Think back to early dating. Those hard conversations eventually gave way to a comfortable, everyday intimacy. Money works the same way. The more openly you talk about it, the less charged it becomes.
Don’t believe it? Enter “admin night,” a TikTok trend where people gather to tackle emails, schedules, and bookkeeping together. It may not replace date night, but it can be surprisingly social and, yes, even intimate.
Valentine’s Day is a reminder to invest in what actually sustains a relationship, so leave the chocolates on the shelf. Financial intimacy strengthens your partnership, reduces stress, and builds trust—and trust is what you need for the long haul.
