The increased payment to shareholders came as Canadian Natural reported its fourth-quarter profit amounted to $2.54 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from 54 cents per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024.

On an adjusted basis, Canadian Natural says it earned 82 cents per diluted share from operations in its latest quarter, down from an adjusted profit of 93 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Product sales for the quarter totalled $10.71 billion, down from $11.06 in the fourth quarter of 2024. Production in the quarter, before royalties, amounted to 1,658,681 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 1,470,428 a year earlier.

Retailer Pet Valu reports fourth-quarter profit up from year earlier, raises dividend

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSX:PET) Numbers for its first quarter:

Profit: $29.4 million (up from $28.9 million a year ago)

$29.4 million (up from $28.9 million a year ago) Revenue: $326.4 million (up from $295.1 million)

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. raised its dividend as it reported a fourth-quarter profit of $29.4 million and a more than 10% increase in revenue compared with a year earlier.

The pet food and pet supply retailer says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per share, up from 12 cents per share. The increased payment to shareholders came as the company said it earned 42 cents per diluted share for the 14-week period ended Jan. 3. The result compared with a profit of $28.9 million or 40 cents per diluted share for the 13-week period ended Dec. 28, 2024.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $326.4 million, up from $295.1 million, helped in part by the extra week. Excluding the extra week, Pet Valu says revenue totalled $305.5 million in its fourth quarter of 2025.

Same-store sales growth amounted to 0.3%.

On an adjusted basis, Pet Valu says it earned 49 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 45 cents per diluted a year earlier.

George Weston reports $280M Q4 profit, revenue up 11%

George Weston Ltd. (TSX:WN) Numbers for its fourth quarter: Profit: $280 million (down from $664 million a year ago)

$280 million (down from $664 million a year ago) Revenue: $16.54 billion (up from $14.87 billion)

George Weston Ltd. reported a fourth-quarter profit available to common shareholders of $280 million as its revenue rose 11%t compared with a year ago. The company, which owns a majority stake in Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and a large stake in Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, says the profit amounted to 72 cents per diluted share for the 13-week period ended Dec. 31. The result compared with a profit of $664 million or $1.68 per diluted share for the 12-week period at the end of 2024.

Revenue totalled $16.54 billion for the quarter, up from $14.87 billion a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, George Weston says it earned $1.21 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $1.05 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Chairman and chief executive Galen Weston says 2025 marked another strong year as Loblaw gained customers and Choice Properties benefited from tenant demand.

Canada Packers reports $23.2M Q4 profit, sales edged higher

Canada Packers Inc. (TSX:CPKR) Numbers for its fourth quarter: Profit: $23.2 million (down from $50.6 million a year ago)

$23.2 million (down from $50.6 million a year ago) Revenue: $429.4 million (up from $424.0 million)

Canada Packers Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of $23.2 million as its sales edged higher compared with a year earlier. The company says the profit amounted to 78 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 27 compared with a profit of $50.6 million or $1.70 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Sales totalled $429.4 million, up from $424.0 million a year earlier. The company says the increase was driven by increased volumes, higher average hog weights and favourable market pricing.

On an adjusted basis, Canada Packers says it earned 63 cents per share in its latest quarter, down from an adjusted profit of 79 cents per share a year earlier.

Canada Packers is the pork operations of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. that were spun off into a new stand-alone company last year.