Revenue totalled $9.65 billion, up from $9.37 billion.

Scotiabank says its provision for credit losses was $1.18 billion for the quarter, up from $1.16 billion a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Scotiabank says it earned $2.05 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from $1.76 a year earlier.

The average analyst estimate had been for an adjusted profit of $1.95 per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

EQB reports lower first quarter adjusted net income of $85.2M, raises dividend

EQB (TSX:EQB) Numbers for its first quarter:

Profit: $85.2 million (down from $116.2 million a year ago)

Revenue: $306.8 million (down from $322.6 million)

EQB Inc. reported adjusted net income of $85.2 million for the first quarter, down from $116.2 million during the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, that amounted to adjusted earnings of $2.26, down from $2.98 a year earlier.

The owner of EQ Bank says its adjusted net interest income came in at $263.4 million, down from $270.6 million in the prior year quarter.

EQB says its adjusted revenue was $306.8 million during the period, down year over year from $322.6 million.

Chadwick Westlake, the CEO of EQB, says the company is energized to close its acquisition of PC Financial, announced in December of last year, and partner with Loblaw Companies.

EQB also raised its dividend by 16% year over year, now sitting at 59 cents per common share.

National Bank reports $1.25B Q1 profit, up from $997M a year earlier

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) Numbers for its fourth quarter: Profit: $1.25 billion (up from $997 million a year ago)

$1.25 billion (up from $997 million a year ago) Revenue: $3.89 billion (up from $3.18 billion)

National Bank of Canada reported a first-quarter profit of $1.25 billion, up from $997 million a year earlier, helped by its acquisition of Canadian Western Bank. The bank says the profit amounted to $3.08 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, up from $2.78 in the first quarter of 2025.

Revenue totalled $3.89 billion, up from $3.18 billion a year earlier.

National Bank’s provision for credit losses amounted to $244 million for the quarter, down from $254 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, National Bank says it earned $3.25 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $2.93 a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $2.99 per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

BMO Financial Group reports $2.49B Q1 profit, up from $2.14B a year earlier

Profit: $2.49 billion (up from $2.14 billion a year ago)

Revenue: $9.82 billion (up from $9.27 billion)

BMO Financial Group reported a first-quarter profit of $2.49 billion, up from $2.14 billion a year earlier. The bank says its profit amounted to $3.39 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, up from $2.83 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.