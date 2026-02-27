Stock news for investors: Big gains for Canada’s banks in Q1
Canada’s banking sector sees higher Q1 profits and strong financial performance in the latest earnings reports.
Advertisement
Canada’s banking sector sees higher Q1 profits and strong financial performance in the latest earnings reports.
Build your retirement savings with 1.50% interest, tax-deferred contributions and zero fees.
Earn a guaranteed 2.75% in your RRSP when you lock in for 1 year.
See our ranking of the best RRSP accounts and rates available in Canada.
MoneySense is an award-winning magazine, helping Canadians navigate money matters since 1999. Our editorial team of trained journalists works closely with leading personal finance experts in Canada. To help you find the best financial products, we compare the offerings from over 12 major institutions, including banks, credit unions and card issuers. Learn more about our advertising and trusted partners.
Numbers for its first quarter:
The Bank of Nova Scotia reported $2.30 billion in first-quarter net income, up from $993 million a year earlier. The bank says the profit amounted to $1.73 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, up from 66 cents per diluted share in the same period a year earlier.
Revenue totalled $9.65 billion, up from $9.37 billion.
Scotiabank says its provision for credit losses was $1.18 billion for the quarter, up from $1.16 billion a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Scotiabank says it earned $2.05 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from $1.76 a year earlier.
The average analyst estimate had been for an adjusted profit of $1.95 per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.
Numbers for its first quarter:
EQB Inc. reported adjusted net income of $85.2 million for the first quarter, down from $116.2 million during the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, that amounted to adjusted earnings of $2.26, down from $2.98 a year earlier.
The owner of EQ Bank says its adjusted net interest income came in at $263.4 million, down from $270.6 million in the prior year quarter.
EQB says its adjusted revenue was $306.8 million during the period, down year over year from $322.6 million.
Chadwick Westlake, the CEO of EQB, says the company is energized to close its acquisition of PC Financial, announced in December of last year, and partner with Loblaw Companies.
EQB also raised its dividend by 16% year over year, now sitting at 59 cents per common share.
Numbers for its fourth quarter:
National Bank of Canada reported a first-quarter profit of $1.25 billion, up from $997 million a year earlier, helped by its acquisition of Canadian Western Bank. The bank says the profit amounted to $3.08 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, up from $2.78 in the first quarter of 2025.
Revenue totalled $3.89 billion, up from $3.18 billion a year earlier.
National Bank’s provision for credit losses amounted to $244 million for the quarter, down from $254 million a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, National Bank says it earned $3.25 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $2.93 a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $2.99 per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.
Numbers for its fourth quarter:
BMO Financial Group reported a first-quarter profit of $2.49 billion, up from $2.14 billion a year earlier. The bank says its profit amounted to $3.39 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, up from $2.83 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Revenue for the quarter totalled $9.82 billion, up from $9.27 billion a year earlier.
The bank’s provisions for credit losses for the quarter amounted to $746 million, down from $1.01 billion.
On an adjusted basis, BMO says it earned $3.48 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $3.04 per diluted share a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $3.20 per share in the quarter, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.
Numbers for its fourth quarter:
Royal Bank of Canada reported a first-quarter profit of $5.79 billion, up from $5.13 billion a year earlier. The bank says the profit amounted to $4.03 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, up from $3.54 per diluted share a year earlier.
Revenue totalled $17.96 billion, up from $16.74 billion.
RBC’s provision for credit losses for the quarter amounted to $1.09 billion, up from $1.05 billion a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the bank says it earned $4.08 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $3.62 per diluted share a year earlier.
The average analyst estimate had been for an adjusted profit of $3.85 per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.
Numbers for its fourth quarter:
TD Bank Group reported a first-quarter profit of $4.04 billion, up from $2.79 billion a year earlier. The bank says the profit amounted to $2.34 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, up from $1.55 per diluted share last year.
Revenue totalled $16.59 billion, up from $14.05 billion.
TD’s provision for credit losses amounted to $1.04 billion, down from $1.21 billion a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, TD says it earned $2.44 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from $2.02 per diluted share a year earlier.
The average analyst estimate had been for a profit of $2.26 per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Financial stress can lead to avoidance and inaction. A new report shows how debt is fuelling financial paralysis—and practical...
Explore retirement living options—from aging in place to assisted care—and learn how to start supportive, practical conversations with aging...
These relationships have very specific meanings for tax purposes. It’s up to you to get them right.
Retirement planning for couples with a significant age difference calls for realistic projections but also flexibility.
Money stress is straining relationships across Canada. Here’s what a new survey reveals, and how couples can have healthier,...
Many adult children know the basics of their parents’ money, but not the details. Discover why full financial visibility...
Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.
Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.
Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...
From big profit jumps at Enbridge and Cenovus to strong holiday sales at Canadian Tire, see how major Canadian...