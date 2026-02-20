Stock news for investors: Mixed Q4 results with big profit gains for Enbridge, Nutrien, and Cenovus
From big profit jumps at Enbridge and Cenovus to strong holiday sales at Canadian Tire, see how major Canadian companies fared in Q4.
Numbers for its fourth quarter:
Enbridge Inc. says it made a profit of $1.95 billion in the fourth quarter, up from $493 million in the same quarter last year. The company says the earnings attributable to common shareholders worked out to 89 cents per share for the quarter ending Dec. 31, up from 23 cents per share the prior year.
It says adjusted earnings came in at 88 cents per share in the fourth quarter, up from 75 cents per share in the same quarter of 2024.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 77 cents per share, according to data compiled by LSEG Data & Analytics.
The pipeline operator says earnings for 2025 as a whole worked out to $7.1 billion, up from $5.1 billion in 2024.
Enbridge says it has a secured backlog of $39 billion as it advances numerous projects including expanded natural gas transmission and storage, solar power and added crude export capacity.
Nutrien Ltd. says it earned US$580 million during the fourth quarter, up from US$118 million the previous year. That amounted to diluted net earnings per share of US$1.18 during the period ended Dec. 31, up from 23 cents US in the prior-year quarter.
The Saskatoon-based company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its sales totalled US$5.34 billion in the fourth quarter, up year-over-year from US$5.1 billion.
Nutrien declared a quarterly dividend of 55 cents US per share, which represents about a one per cent increase from the prior dividend declared in November of last year.
The company also says it approved the purchase of up to five per cent of Nutrien’s issued and outstanding common shares over a 12-month period.
Nutrien CEO Ken Seitz says the company expects to build on its momentum in 2026, helped by strong market fundamentals for potash.
Numbers for its fourth quarter:
Teck Resources Ltd. reported its fourth-quarter profit and revenue rose compared with a year ago as it worked to complete its merger with Anglo American. The miner says its profit attributable to shareholders amounted to $544 million or $1.11 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from $399 million or 78 cents per diluted share a year earlier.
Revenue totalled $3.06 billion, up from $2.79 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.
On an adjusted basis, Teck says its profit from continuing operations amounted to $1.37 per diluted share, up from 45 cents per diluted share a year earlier.
Teck chief executive Jonathan Price says the company continued to make meaningful progress on ramp‑up at its Quebrada Blanca mine, with improving production and tailings management facility development.
Teck’s deal with Anglo American has received shareholder approval and cleared its Investment Canada Act review by Ottawa. The company says the deal remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals in multiple jurisdictions globally.
Numbers for its fourth quarter:
Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. reported its fourth-quarter revenue rose compared with a year earlier as chief executive Greg Hicks says the retailer had one of the best holiday seasons in recent memory.
The retailer says revenue for the quarter totalled $4.55 billion, up from $4.20 billion a year earlier.
The increase came as consolidated comparable sales rose 4.2 per cent, while comparable sales at its namesake Canadian Tire stores gained 2.7 per cent.
SportChek comparable sales rose 9.5 per cent and Mark’s comparable sales added 7.2 per cent.
Canadian Tire says its net income attributable to shareholders from continuing operations amounted $211.0 million or $3.96 per diluted share, down from $365.2 million or $6.54 per diluted share a year earlier.
On an normalized basis, Canadian Tire says it earned $4.47 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from $3.24 per diluted share a year earlier.
Numbers for its fourth quarter:
MTY Food Group Inc. reported a profit in its latest quarter compared with a loss a year earlier as its revenue rose higher.
The restaurant franchisor and operator says its net income attributable to owners amounted to $32.1 million or $1.40 per diluted share. The result compared with a loss of $55.3 million, or $2.34 per diluted share a year earlier when the company recorded larger impairment charges.
Revenue totalled $305.4 million, up from $284.5 million, boosted by growth in its franchise operations in the U.S. and the processing, distribution and retail segment, partially offset by a decline in its corporate segment.
Same-store sales fell 1.7 per cent year-over-year in the fourth quarter.
MTY is the company behind more than 80 banners including Thai Express, Manchu Wok and Baton Rouge.
Numbers for its fourth quarter:
Cenovus Energy Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of $934 million, up from $146 million a year ago. The energy company says the profit amounted to 50 cents per diluted share for the quarter, up from seven cents per diluted share a year earlier.
Revenue for the quarter totalled $10.9 billion, down from $12.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.
The results came as upstream production amounted to a record 917,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 816,000 a year earlier. Excluding the acquisition of MEG Energy Corp., Cenovus says production was up five per cent compared with a year earlier.
Downstream throughput totalled 465,500 barrels per day, down from 666,700 in the fourth quarter of 2025, representing an overall utilization rate of 98 per cent.
