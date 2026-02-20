Advertisement

Related Articles

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Woman concerned about the little money in her wallet

Debt

Is buy now, pay later a road to more debt? 

Expedia is offering buy now, pay later with Affirm, giving travelers flexible payment options—but could spreading out costs lead...

EQ Bank president and CEO Chadwick Westlake in Toronto, on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026.

News

EQ Bank aims to become a household name

EQ Bank is still unknown to many Canadians, but is expanding with the PC Financial deal to grow its...

ETFs

How often should you rebalance?

In maintaining your planned allocations in a portfolio of ETFs, consistency matters more than precision.

Happy senior couple feeling nostalgic while looking at their photo album at home.

Ask a Planner

What happens when you inherit an IRA or 401(k)?

Learn how inheriting a US IRA or 401(k) works for spouses and non-spouses, including taxes, withdrawal rules, and opportunities...

Newcomers to Canada

What replacing my tires taught me about planning for retirement

Preparing to support yourself in your elder years is a cultural norm in Canada that newcomers must adapt to....

Photo of different amounts of money to symbolize tax brackets in Canada, both federally and in the provinces and territories.

Taxes

Income tax brackets in Canada (2026)

Find the 2026 Canadian federal and provincial tax brackets for 2025 income. Learn how marginal tax rates work, estimate...

Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2026

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2026

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

Signage is seen on Manulife Financial Corp.'s office tower in Toronto, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

Stocks

Stock news for investors: Q4 results from Manulife, Sun Life, Air Canada, and more

Manulife reports $1.5B in Q4 profit while Air Canada rebounds to $296M. See how Sun Life, Brookfield, and other...

