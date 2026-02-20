It says adjusted earnings came in at 88 cents per share in the fourth quarter, up from 75 cents per share in the same quarter of 2024.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 77 cents per share, according to data compiled by LSEG Data & Analytics.

The pipeline operator says earnings for 2025 as a whole worked out to $7.1 billion, up from $5.1 billion in 2024.

Enbridge says it has a secured backlog of $39 billion as it advances numerous projects including expanded natural gas transmission and storage, solar power and added crude export capacity.

Nutrien reports earnings of US$580M in Q4, up from US$118M in the previous year

Nutrien Ltd. says it earned US$580 million during the fourth quarter, up from US$118 million the previous year. That amounted to diluted net earnings per share of US$1.18 during the period ended Dec. 31, up from 23 cents US in the prior-year quarter.

The Saskatoon-based company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its sales totalled US$5.34 billion in the fourth quarter, up year-over-year from US$5.1 billion.

Nutrien declared a quarterly dividend of 55 cents US per share, which represents about a one per cent increase from the prior dividend declared in November of last year.

The company also says it approved the purchase of up to five per cent of Nutrien’s issued and outstanding common shares over a 12-month period.

Nutrien CEO Ken Seitz says the company expects to build on its momentum in 2026, helped by strong market fundamentals for potash.

Teck Resources reports Q4 profit and revenue up from year ago

Teck Resources Ltd. reported its fourth-quarter profit and revenue rose compared with a year ago as it worked to complete its merger with Anglo American. The miner says its profit attributable to shareholders amounted to $544 million or $1.11 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from $399 million or 78 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $3.06 billion, up from $2.79 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

On an adjusted basis, Teck says its profit from continuing operations amounted to $1.37 per diluted share, up from 45 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Teck chief executive Jonathan Price says the company continued to make meaningful progress on ramp‑up at its Quebrada Blanca mine, with improving production and tailings management facility development.

Teck’s deal with Anglo American has received shareholder approval and cleared its Investment Canada Act review by Ottawa. The company says the deal remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals in multiple jurisdictions globally.

Canadian Tire reports strong holiday season, Q4 revenue up from year earlier

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. (TSX:CTC.A) Numbers for its fourth quarter: Profit: $211 million (down from $365.2 million a year ago)

$211 million (down from $365.2 million a year ago) Revenue: $4.55 billion (up from $4.20 billion)

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. reported its fourth-quarter revenue rose compared with a year earlier as chief executive Greg Hicks says the retailer had one of the best holiday seasons in recent memory.