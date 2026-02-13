On a per share basis, its earnings for the quarter amounted to 83 cents, down about 6% year-over-year from 88 cents.

The insurer says adjusted earnings, or what it calls core earnings, came in at $2 billion during the fourth quarter, rising 5% from $1.9 billion a year earlier. Core earnings for Manulife’s Asia segment came in at US$564 million during the period, while core earnings for its Canada segment came in at $413 million. Both results were slightly better than a year earlier.

Manulife CEO Phil Witherington says 2025 was a defining year for the company as it achieved record core earnings.

Sun Life Financial reports $722M Q4 profit, up from $237M last year

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX:SLF) Numbers for its fourth quarter: Profit: $722 million (up from $237 a year ago)

Sun Life Financial Inc. says it earned $722 million in net income during the fourth quarter. That compares with a profit of $237 in the same quarter a year ago, when the Toronto-based insurer took a $186 million writedown and had lower-than-expected investment income

Earnings for the period ended Dec. 31 worked out to $1.96 per share, up from $1.68 during the prior year quarter.

Underlying net income for its asset management and wealth business came in at $534 million, while underlying net income for its health and protection business came in at $308 million.

The Toronto-based insurer says assets under management totalled $1.6 billion during the period, up from $1.54 billion during the same period a year earlier.

Sun Life CEO Kevin Strain says in a news release that the company saw robust earnings and sales in Asia and solid wealth sales in Canada.

Cineplex reports $369,000 Q4 profit down from $3.3 million a year earlier

Cineplex Inc. (TSX:CGX) Numbers for its fourth quarter: Profit: $369,000 (down from $3.3 million a year ago)

$369,000 (down from $3.3 million a year ago) Revenue: $334.8 million (down from $340.9 million)

Cineplex Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of $369,000, down from $3.3 million a year earlier, as its revenue also edged lower. The movie theatre company says the profit amounted to a penny per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a profit of five cents per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Revenue totalled $334.8 million for the quarter, down from $340.9 million a year earlier, while theatre attendance totalled 10.1 million, down from 11.1 million. Box office revenue per patron was $13.87, up from $13.26 a year earlier, while concession revenue per patron rose to $9.92, up from $9.41 in the last three months of 2024.

Cineplex also announced the retirement of Robert Bruce from its board of directors. The company says former Scotiabank executive Sean McGuckin will replace Bruce on the board.

Air Canada reports Q4 profit of $296 million, up from last year

Air Canada (TSX:AC) Numbers for its fourth quarter: Profit: $296 million (up from loss of $644 million a year ago)

Air Canada reported $296 million in net income during its fourth quarter, up from a loss of $644 million during the same period a year earlier. Its diluted earnings per share amounted to $1 during the period, compared with a loss per share of $1.81 last year.

The Montreal-based airline says its operating revenue came in at a record $5.8 billion during the period ended Dec. 31, up year-over-year from $5.4 billion.

Michael Rousseau, Air Canada’s CEO, says the company’s results came amid shifting demand trends as well as continued macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty.

On Wednesday, Air Canada announced the acquisition of eight Airbus A350-1000 wide-body aircraft with rights to purchase another eight planes.

The airline moved to suspend flights to Cuba earlier this month due to a fuel shortage in the Caribbean country.