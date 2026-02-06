Adjusted operating earnings, which Suncor considers a better gauge of its underlying performance because it filters out the effects of unusual items, were $1.33 billion, or $1.10 per share. That’s a drop from the prior-year quarter, when Suncor had adjusted operating earnings of $1.57 billion, or $1.25 per share.

Operating revenues, net of royalties, were $12.04 billion for the period, down from $12.53 billion. Total upstream production was a record 909,000 barrels per day, up from 875,000 in the same 2024 period.

ATS reports third-quarter profit and revenue up from year ago

ATS Corp. reported third-quarter net income of $30.0 million, up from $6.5 million a year ago as its revenue rose nearly 17%. The maker of automation systems says the profit amounted to 30 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 28 compared with a profit of seven cents per diluted share a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, ATS says it earned 48 cents per share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 32 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $760.7 million, up from $652.0 million.

ATS chief executive Doug Wright says the results reflected solid organic revenue growth across its portfolio, including continued momentum in services.

The company’s order backlog stood at $2.05 billion at the end of its most recent quarter, compared with $2.06 billion a year earlier.

Brookfield Asset Management reports US$615M Q4 profit, raises dividend

CGI Inc. reported a first-quarter profit of $442.0 million, up from $438.6 million a year earlier, as its revenue rose nearly 8%. The business and technology consulting firm says the profit amounted to $2.03 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from $1.92 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the three-month period totalled $4.08 billion, up from $3.79 billion. On an adjusted basis, CGI says it earned $2.12 per diluted share in its most recent quarter, up from $1.97 per diluted share a year earlier.

Earlier this week, CGI announced a collaboration deal with OpenAI that will see it expand the use of artificial intelligence across its business and help clients adopt it in their operations.

CGI has 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe that provide business and technology consulting services.

Thomson Reuters reports US$332M Q4 profit, raises quarterly dividend 10%

Thomson Reuters raised its dividend by 10% as it reported a fourth-quarter profit of US$332 million, down from US$587 million a year earlier.

The company says it will pay a quarterly dividend of 65.5 US cents per share, up from 59.5 cents US per share. The increased payment came as Thomson Reuters says its fourth-quarter profit amounted to 74 cents US per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, down from US$1.30 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled US$2.01 billion, up from US$1.91 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. On an adjusted basis, Thomson Reuters says it earned US$1.07 per share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of US$1.01 per share a year earlier.

The average analyst estimate had been for an adjusted profit of US$1.06 per share, according to data compiled by LSEG Data & Analytics.

BCE reports $594M Q4 profit attributable to shareholders, Crave subscriptions up 26%

BCE Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit attributable to common shareholders of $594 million as its revenue edged lower compared with a year ago. The company says the profit amounted to 64 cents per share for the quarter, compared with a profit of $461 million or 51 cents per share a year earlier.