Air Miles program members can continue to use their collector cards, and their miles will automatically convert to “Blue Points” at an equivalent value upon this summer’s launch, with no action required. BMO Air Miles credit and debit card holders can also continue using their cards uninterrupted and will receive more program details in the coming months.

BMO revamps Blue Rewards with simpler, personalized perks

The bank said Blue Rewards will feature a simplified booking experience for flights, hotels, and car rentals powered by Expedia Group. It will also build on recent changes, including the ability to earn points on grocery and food deliveries when in-store receipts are scanned using the Blue Rewards app, as well as bonus points at most grocery retailers and wholesale clubs across Canada.

“Blue Rewards completely reimagines the loyalty experience with the client at the centre,” said Mathew Mehrotra, group head of Canadian personal and business banking at BMO, in a news release. “With a digitally enabled platform, we’re making one of Canada’s most celebrated loyalty programs even better by delivering simpler, flexible, more personalized rewards for collectors and helping them make real financial progress every day.”

Shell leaves Air Miles for Scene+ loyalty program

BMO acquired the Air Miles program in 2023 for US$160 million after its U.S. parent company LoyaltyOne Co. filed for bankruptcy. It is one of the oldest and largest loyalty programs in Canada, with around 10 million active users at the time of the acquisition. Collectors earn Air Miles through participating stores, services, and payment cards, which can be redeemed for “aspirational rewards” like merchandise, travel, events, and attractions.

Meanwhile, Shell Canada announced Monday its long-standing partnership with Air Miles is set to conclude, as the fuel company is instead joining up with the Scene+ loyalty program. Scene+ has more than 15 million members and is owned by Scotiabank, Empire Co. Ltd., and Cineplex Inc.

By bringing Shell on board, members will be able to earn points when they visit one of the fuel company’s 1,400 gas station and convenience store locations across Canada. The new offering is set to roll out in Alberta on March 3 and expand across Canada on May 26. That partnership will also see Scotiabank and Tangerine clients with eligible payment cards save at participating Shell locations. Shell customers can continue to earn and redeem Air Miles through March 2 in Alberta and May 25 in the rest of Canada.

“We listened to our members when they told us they wanted a fuel loyalty partner,” said Tracey Pearce, president of Scene+. “As a leader in the fuel industry, Shell is an ideal partner for our ecosystem.”

Blue Rewards adds new partners, keeps 400+ brands

Air Miles had lost a string of other big retailers in Canada during the years leading up to its sale to BMO.

BMO said Blue Rewards collectors will continue to earn points at more than 400 brands. It said new Blue Rewards program partners include Porter Airlines and Accor Group hotel brands such as Fairmont Hotels and Resorts. Other new partners include Instacart and MTY Group restaurants, such as Thai Express, Baton Rouge, Pizza Delight, Allo Mon Coco, Sushi Shop, Mr. Sub, Manchu Wok, Mucho Burrito, and Jugo Juice.

