If you’re into experiences—from seeing a play or movie to travelling the world—then you should consider making the switch to this credit card. It combines elements of both Scotiabank’s Scene+ loyalty program with some of the outstanding travel and entertainment perks Amex is known for. Factor in an outstanding earn rate on points, no foreign transaction fees and a competitive travel insurance package, and the Scotiabank Gold American Express card is a front-runner for anyone with a full social calendar. But is this card worth the $120 annual fee? We dig into the details so you can decide for yourself.
Annual fee: $120
Welcome offer: Earn up to $850 in welcome offers, first-year rewards and savings value, and up to 45,000 bonus Scene+ points. Offer ends July 1, 2026.
Card details
|Interest rates
|20.99% on purchases, 22.99% on cash advances, 22.99% on balance transfers
|Income required
|$12,000 per year
|Credit score
|725 or higher
|Point value
|1 Scene+ point = $0.01 when redeemed for travel, store purchases and food and drink at Cineplex and Scene partners
The earn rate is 5 Scene+ points per $1 spent at eligible restaurants, grocery stores and drinking establishments—including some popular food delivery and subscription services (like Skip The Dishes and Hello Fresh). You’ll earn 5 Scene+ points per $1 spent at Cineplex theatres. You’ll earn 3 Scene+ points per $1 on gas and transportation including ride sharing, public transit and taxis, and on streaming services like Netflix. Everything else accumulates at 1 point per $1 spent.
You can redeem your Scene+ points for movie tickets, but also on so much more. You can use them to book travel through Scene+ Travel, powered by Expedia and at restaurants, and other entertainment partners. If you want more than experiences, you can also trade them in for gift cards at major retailers and even for a credit on your credit card or banking account.
New cardholders can Earn 25,000 bonus Scene+ points by making at least $2,000 in everyday eligible purchases in your first 3 months. Earn an additional 20,000 Scene+ point bonus when you spend at least $7,500 in everyday eligible purchases in your first year.
The included travel insurance package is great, and counts as one of the main perks of the card. When cardholders use the Scotiabank Gold American Express for their travel expenses, they receive up to $1 million in travel medical coverage for 25 days and $1 million in travel accident insurance (if you’re over 65, this only applies for up to 3 days). You also get up to $1,500 per person in trip cancellation or interruption coverage (to a $10,000 maximum) when you charge at least 75% of your travel expenses to your card; flight and baggage delay protection; and car rental loss and damage coverage. You also get extended warranty on selection purchases and hotel/motel burglary insurance, too.
Usually, when you make a purchase in a foreign currency, in person or online, you’re charged a fee of 2.5% to 3% above and beyond the currency exchange. This is the foreign transaction fee, and it can add up fast. Credit cards with no foreign transaction fees are few and far between for Canadian consumers, and Scotia is the only major bank offering this perk. When consumers shop with the Scotiabank Gold Amex, that fee is waived. This is an exceptional value for online shoppers or those who travel frequently, especially in the United States where American Express is widely accepted. In addition to waiving the fee, the Scotiabank Gold Amex will earn you 1 point per $1 on all purchases made in a foreign currency.
As American Express members, cardholders are entitled to the company’s Amex Offers and Amex Front of the Line programs. After free registration, Amex Offers gives members access to coupons, discounts or Points-earning opportunities with spends at participating retailers. Just like the name suggests, Front of the Line offers Amex members priority access to pre-sale tickets and reserved blocks of seats at concerts, musicals and other live events.
If you love catching the latest movies, you should really consider this card. You’ll be earning 5 Scene+ points for every dollar you spend on everyday purchases like gas and groceries (not to mention restaurants and at the theatre itself). Since a general admission or 3D movie ticket clocks in at 1,250 points, you’ll be earning a free one for every $250 you spend in those essential categories, which you’ll likely reach or exceed every month.
While the Scotiabank Gold Amex card is robust, particularly for travellers, there are a few things to consider before applying. First, in Canada, American Express isn’t as widely accepted as Visa or Mastercard. If you routinely shop at stores like Costco and Loblaws, you won’t be able to use your card, which could seriously cut into the earning potential for food and groceries that makes this card so strong. (You can find a list of some retailers that do accept Amex here.)
The Scotiabank Gold American Express works best as a Points card for travel. The redemption value of 1% in this category and the flexible rewards mean that it can really get you on your way quickly. Add to that the above-average travel insurance package and foreign transaction fee waiver, and this card is an asset to any traveller’s wallet.
Consider picking up a second back-up credit card with no fee, such as Tangerine Money-Back credit card,* for merchants that don’t accept Amex. This way you’ll still be able to collect rewards, or get cash back on your purchases. As far as travel rewards cards go, the Scotiabank Gold American Express is worth your serious consideration.
