The association reported that the number of homes changing hands across the country in June rose 3.5% compared with a year ago. Canadian home sales last month also increased 2.8% compared with May on a seasonally adjusted basis.

In its outlook released Tuesday, CREA said it now expects a total of 469,503 residential properties to be sold this year, a 3% decline from 2024. In April, the association forecast the number of home sales for 2025 to remain essentially unchanged from last year, which itself marked a steep cut from its January forecast of an 8.6% year-over-year increase.

Resource highlight You’re 2 minutes away from getting the best mortgage rates. Answer a few quick questions to get a personalized quote, whether you’re buying, renewing or refinancing. compare now Powered by ratehub.ca

CREA says market recovery may be coming

The national average home price is forecast to fall 1.7% on an annual basis to $677,368 in 2025, which would be around $10,000 lower than predicted in April.

CREA senior economist Shaun Cathcart said that despite a “chaotic start to the year,” the latest data suggests the housing market rebound originally forecast for this year—before it was upended by the Canada-U.S. trade war—may have “only been delayed by a few months.”

“At the national level, June was pretty close to a carbon copy of May,” said Cathcart in a press release, cautioning “we’re not out of the woods yet” given U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest 35% tariff threat.

The association said the tariff-related uncertainty that drove so many buyers back to the sidelines earlier this year ended up taking a larger bite out of activity in B.C., Alberta and Ontario than was expected three months ago, but “the good news is markets appear to be entering their long-expected recovery phase, fuelled by pent-up demand, lower interest rates, and an economy that is expected to avoid worst-case tariff scenarios.”

“Most housing markets continued to turn a corner in June, although market conditions still vary considerably depending on where you are in Canada,” said CREA chair Valérie Paquin. “If the spring market was mostly held back by economic uncertainty, barring any further big shocks, that delayed activity could very likely surface this summer and into the fall.”

Home sales expected to pick back up in 2026

CREA said it now forecasts national home sales in 2026 to improve by 6.3% to 499,081. That would put activity back on track with what was expected in its April forecast, when it predicted a 2.9% gain in sales next year.