Stock news: Cogeco, Roots, and BlackBerry deliver earnings gains but outlooks remain mixed
Quarterly results show profit gains at Cogeco, Roots and BlackBerry despite ongoing revenue pressure and uneven forward guidance.
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Quarterly results show profit gains at Cogeco, Roots and BlackBerry despite ongoing revenue pressure and uneven forward guidance.
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Numbers for its second quarter:
Cogeco Inc. reported a $79.8 million profit during the second quarter, rising about 4% from $76.6 million last year. On a per diluted share basis, its earnings amounted to $1.97 compared with $1.88 during the same period a year earlier.
Cogeco’s revenue came in at $713 million for the period ended Feb. 28, falling more than 5% year-over-year from $753.2 million.
The company also updated its guidance, lowering its expected revenue and adjusted earnings before deductions for the 2026 fiscal year, citing higher pressure on its U.S. internet subscriber revenue.
Frédéric Perron, Cogeco’s president and CEO, says the company’s Canadian performance remains strong, while it expects more challenging financial results in its U.S. segment for the first half of the year.
Cogeco Communications Inc., the company’s cable and internet subsidiary, reported a profit of $83.6 million during the period, rising from $79.6 million during the prior year quarter.
Numbers for its fourth quarter:
Roots Corp. reported a profit of $14.7 million in its latest quarter as its sales rose 4.2% compared with a year ago. The retailer says its profit amounted to 37 cents per share for the quarter ended Jan. 31 compared with a loss of $21.7 million or 54 cents per share a year earlier when it took a non-cash impairment charge.
On an adjusted basis, Roots says it earned 42 cents per share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of 40 cents per share in the same quarter last year.
Sales for what was the company’s fourth quarter totalled $115.5 million, up from $110.8 million. Direct-to-consumer sales amounted to $107.0 million, up from $101.2 million, while partners and other sales totalled $8.5 million, down from $9.6 million.
Last month, Roots launched a strategic review that it said could end with a sale of the clothing retailer.
Roots chief executive Meghan Roach said the company is pleased with the level of interest and engagement in the process.
Numbers for its fourth quarter:
BlackBerry Ltd. reported a profit of US$24.3 million in its fourth quarter compared with a loss of US$7.4 million a year earlier. The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its profit amounted to four cents US per diluted share for the quarter ended Feb. 28 compared with a loss of a penny US per share in the same quarter last year.
On an adjusted basis, BlackBerry says it earned six cents US per share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of three cents US per share a year earlier.
Revenue for the quarter totalled US$156.0 million, up from US$141.7 million a year earlier.
In its outlook, BlackBerry says it expects total revenue between US$132 million and US$140 million for the first quarter of its 2027 financial year. Revenue for its full 2027 financial year is forecast between US$584 million and US$611 million.
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