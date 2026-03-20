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A worker is shown at Algoma Steel in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario on Friday, April 25, 2025

Investing

Stock news for investors: Goeasy shares plunge nearly 60% after lender suspends dividend

Canadian companies face a turbulent quarter, with Algoma Steel losing big and Transat posting gains amid major corporate moves.

Stock news for investors: Goeasy shares plunge nearly 60% after lender suspends dividend
Passengers arrive at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, Feb.11, 2026.

Travel

Jet fuel surge pushes airline fares higher

Global airlines, including Air Canada and WestJet, are raising fares and fuel surcharges as jet fuel prices soar following...

Jet fuel surge pushes airline fares higher
A Pet Valu store is pictured in Ottawa, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.

Investing

Stock news for investors: Canadian Natural boosts quarterly dividend after massive Q4 profit

Q4 shows mixed results across sectors: Canadian Natural and Pet Valu post gains, while George Weston and Canada Packers...

Stock news for investors: Canadian Natural boosts quarterly dividend after massive Q4 profit
The Bank of Montreal in Toronto's Financial District on Tuesday, April 4, 2017.

Investing

Stock news for investors: Big gains for Canada’s banks in Q1

Canada’s banking sector sees higher Q1 profits and strong financial performance in the latest earnings reports.

Stock news for investors: Big gains for Canada’s banks in Q1
Signs advertise a price drop on products at a No Frills Grocery store, in Toronto, Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Shopping

Overcharged at checkout? What to know about Canada’s Scanner Price Accuracy Code

A pricing error could work in your favour. Discover how Canada’s Scanner Price Accuracy Code compensates shoppers—and its important...

Overcharged at checkout? What to know about Canada’s Scanner Price Accuracy Code
Teck Resources' Highland Valley Copper Mine is seen near Logan Lake, B.C., on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025.

Stocks

 Stock news for investors: Mixed Q4 results with big profit gains for Enbridge, Nutrien, and Cenovus

From big profit jumps at Enbridge and Cenovus to strong holiday sales at Canadian Tire, see how major Canadian...

 Stock news for investors: Mixed Q4 results with big profit gains for Enbridge, Nutrien, and Cenovus
EQ Bank president and CEO Chadwick Westlake in Toronto, on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026.

News

EQ Bank aims to become a household name

EQ Bank is still unknown to many Canadians, but is expanding with the PC Financial deal to grow its...

EQ Bank aims to become a household name
Signage is seen on Manulife Financial Corp.'s office tower in Toronto, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

Stocks

Stock news for investors: Q4 results from Manulife, Sun Life, Air Canada, and more

Manulife reports $1.5B in Q4 profit while Air Canada rebounds to $296M. See how Sun Life, Brookfield, and other...

Stock news for investors: Q4 results from Manulife, Sun Life, Air Canada, and more
A dealer slides chips across the blackjack table on Friday, March 16, 2012.

Taxes

Unexpected money? Here’s what Canada taxes—and what it doesn’t

From lottery winnings to gifts and inheritances, here’s what Canadians need to know about what income is (and isn't)...

Unexpected money? Here’s what Canada taxes—and what it doesn’t
The Suncor Energy Centre picture in downtown Calgary, Alta., Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

Stocks

Stock news: Dividend hikes, earnings results, and what moved Canadian stocks this week

Catch up on the past week’s biggest news for Canadian investors, with earnings results from Suncor, ATS, Brookfield, BCE,...

Stock news: Dividend hikes, earnings results, and what moved Canadian stocks this week